In the Loop

As you can no doubt imagine, thanks to Etsomnia™, my Etsy recommendations tend to be a bit wacky. (Sorry.) But every so often, Etsy will suggest something so perfect, it makes me jump for joy. Today’s artist is just one of those fantastic recommendations.

Lauren Greenwalt, native to Colorado but a Portlander at heart, has spent her life surrounded by art. Coming from a creative family, she grew up making art of her own. But though she grew up painting and drawing, two-dimensional art didn’t feel like enough for her, so she began exploring the three-dimensional world of jewelry design. And it only takes one look at her innovative combining of shapes and textures to know it was the right medium for her.

I asked Greenwalt about where she gets her ideas, and this is what she told me:

“What inspires me? To design art that amplifies a person’s characteristics and creates an abstract commentary on who the wearer is and what they exude.”

These undeniably new and modern pieces have solid roots in Art Deco geometrics and fluid Art Nouveau lines, which is likely what drew me to the collection in the first place.

You can check out all of Greenwalt’s beautiful pieces on the Loop Jewelry website, their Etsy shop, Instagram, and Facebook.

All images property of Lauren Greenwalt/Loop Jewelry, used with permission.