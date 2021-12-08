A Light Gone Out

Jeanne Robertson is someone whose humor has entertained me (and made me miss my mother) for many years. I have binged her comedy monologues over and over, and I never missed a new post.

Well, I just learned my dear Jeanne has left us, a little more than a month after her beloved Left Brain passed away. I want to share with you her last performance and a few heart-breaking-but-worthwhile moments from her last few months and her funeral. This remarkable woman left an amazing legacy, which includes her sweet and wonderful sons.

“Other speakers might be as witty as Jeanne. Some might even be as tall. (Barefooted with her hair “mashed” down, she’s 6’2″ in her size 11B stocking feet.) But nowhere will you find a speaker so adept at turning personal experiences into funny material that does more than elicit laughter. This Miss Congeniality winner in the Miss America Pageant, “Yearrrrrrrrrrrs ago,” quoting Jeanne, uses her down-home Southern drawl to leave her audiences laughing . . . and thinking about her message.”

My mother passed in 2012, and every time I listen to Jeanne Robertson’s stories, I laugh, and I think about how hard my mother would have laughed. I am grateful to Jeanne for all the humor and joy, and I hope she is still telling her stories in whatever comes next. I especially hope Mom finally gets to see her perform!

You can watch all of Jeanne Robertson’s remarkable videos on her YouTube channel and her very entertaining website.

DO NOT MISS Jeanne’s amazing performances. I have included a few of my favorite stories below her sons’ eulogies.