My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Annecy, France

by 3 Comments

Photo: Dmitry A. Mottl

Well, I’ve done it again. We had a busy (and sad) weekend, and I completely forgot to finish my posts for yesterday and today. What can I say? I am a flawed individual.

Anyway, what I wanted to say is that the waterside town of Annecy, located on the northern tip of Lake Annecy, is just 22 miles from Geneva, Switzerland. It has been referred to alternatively as the Pearl of the French Alps and the Venice of the Alps, and it’s just glorious. It is the annual host of an international animated film festival, and has also periodically been part of the Tour de France bicycle race It’s moved way up on my list of places I must visit. Hope you enjoy the views of this gorgeous French waterside town.

You can learn more about the city of Annecy on the About France Annecy page.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Annecy, France

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 30, 2023 at 9:38 am

    This must be “short” day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.