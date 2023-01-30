Annecy, France

Photo: Dmitry A. Mottl

Well, I’ve done it again. We had a busy (and sad) weekend, and I completely forgot to finish my posts for yesterday and today. What can I say? I am a flawed individual.

Anyway, what I wanted to say is that the waterside town of Annecy, located on the northern tip of Lake Annecy, is just 22 miles from Geneva, Switzerland. It has been referred to alternatively as the Pearl of the French Alps and the Venice of the Alps, and it’s just glorious. It is the annual host of an international animated film festival, and has also periodically been part of the Tour de France bicycle race It’s moved way up on my list of places I must visit. Hope you enjoy the views of this gorgeous French waterside town.

You can learn more about the city of Annecy on the About France Annecy page.