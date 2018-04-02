I have posted beautiful songs before and plenty of wonderful dances, but never before have I had the privilege to post a dance featuring the singer as the lead! This is Missing You, a gorgeous song by dancer (yes, dancer!) Blake McGrath. Featuring choreography by Tessandra Chavez and direction by Tim Milgram, the video plays a bit with film speed to create a moving and personal experience.

As magnificent as McGrath is, I wanted to make sure I gave credit to all the wonderful dancers in this video: Sean Lew, Kaycee Rice, Connor Gormley, Marie Spieldenner, Emma Hauser, Zack Everhart, Shannon Kelly, Ashlynn Chong, Erin Smith, Tori Kent, Leconte Banks, Jazz Smith, Ellie Soto, Brian Davis, Riley Groot, Matthew Kubitz, Tori Caro, and Jacqueline Barone.

“Love is always wanting the best for someone. Even if it doesn’t include you.

What a talented group of people. I’m so grateful I found them!

You can follow the artists in the links below:

http://instagram.com/timmilgram

http://instagram.com/tessandrachavez

http://instagram.com/blakemcgrath