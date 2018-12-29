Shia LaBeouf, the Musical

Rob Cantor

I think we’ve already established that I’m a fan of funny/weird music videos, and today’s offering is definitely solidly in that category. This is Shia LaBeouf by Rob Cantor, and it turned up on autoplay after I watched this weirdly wonderful gem. As much as I enjoyed the one I’d been watching, when the Cantor song came on, I definitely sat up and took notice. Then I played it again. Then I checked out his channel, which is rife with good stuff!



First, here is Shia LaBeouf, which is just surreal enough to be hilarious, and you can’t deny the production value is phenomenal, especially for a live performance!

Some of the impressions in the next video are a little iffy, but some are hilariously perfect. Christopher Lloyd, Peter Griffin, and Gwen Stefani are among my faves. It’s also a pretty darned catchy song.

And now that you – like I – think Cantor does some pretty solid impressions, here he is to burst our bubble. He had me going!