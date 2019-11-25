My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Needle Artist

“Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination.”

– Voltaire

Though she’s only been at it for a little over two years, the nature-inspired embroidery by artist Yulia Sherbak is absolutely incredible. The Cleveland-based artist not only excels at plants, animals, birds, and insects, she has also taught herself to create beautifully-lifelike embroidered pet portraits. And now she’s begun offering embroidered ultrasound images, too. I’ve never heard of another artist doing anything like that. What an incredible pregnancy keepsake!

You can see more of Yulia Sherbak’s magical embroidery on Instagram, YouTube, and Etsy.

View this post on Instagram

Detail

A post shared by Yulia Sherbak (@mossandfeather) on

View this post on Instagram

🦢

A post shared by Yulia Sherbak (@mossandfeather) on

View this post on Instagram

Fall vibes 🍂

A post shared by Yulia Sherbak (@mossandfeather) on

View this post on Instagram

I loved making these! Which one is your favorite?

A post shared by Yulia Sherbak (@mossandfeather) on

View this post on Instagram

Close up of the blue carpenter bee

A post shared by Yulia Sherbak (@mossandfeather) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “The Needle Artist

  1. Sheree
    November 25, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Those are amazingly lifelike!

  2. loisajay
    November 25, 2019 at 7:50 am

    I used to do crewel embroidery but this is way more than that! Gorgeous stuff here.

  3. janhaltn
    November 25, 2019 at 8:19 am

    I love all of them — Hal

  4. bcparkison
    November 25, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Yep…These are wonderful. such detail in such asmall space. Love them.

  5. IreneDesign2011
    November 25, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    She is very talented, Donna 😀

