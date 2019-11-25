The Needle Artist

“Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination.”– Voltaire
Though she’s only been at it for a little over two years, the nature-inspired embroidery by artist Yulia Sherbak is absolutely incredible. The Cleveland-based artist not only excels at plants, animals, birds, and insects, she has also taught herself to create beautifully-lifelike embroidered pet portraits. And now she’s begun offering embroidered ultrasound images, too. I’ve never heard of another artist doing anything like that. What an incredible pregnancy keepsake!
You can see more of Yulia Sherbak’s magical embroidery on Instagram, YouTube, and Etsy.
