My darlings, sometimes, these posts are just for me.

Alexander McQueen

In early 2013, when Beloved and I were still living in a furniture-less apartment in Astoria trying to get our flood-ravaged house back together, we spent an entire day in bed. (That was the one piece of non-lawn furniture we had with us.) This may seem like a normal thing, but it really isn’t in our world. We are usually running around; our down time is usually limited to a few hours in front of the TV at the end of a night. And this was during the nuttiest, busiest time of our lives together.

We just woke up this particular morning and decided to take the day off from adulting. We ate takeout food, we chatted, we watched old TV reruns, I surfed the internet, all from the bed. There were naps, there was wine (not necessarily in that order), and it was an all-around lovely break from the madness that was our world at that point. Throughout the day, I had my computer on my lap, scrolling through Pinterest. At the end of the day, Beloved pointed out that I had spent the entire day looking at shoes. I realized with a laugh that she was right; it had just experienced my first trip down the extreme footwear rabbit hole.

Everything about shoes fascinate me, the more extreme, the better. I definitely can’t wear the fancy ones anymore, and many of them aren’t really meant to be worn anywhere but a runway, a music video, or a fetish club. But however impractical they are, when they work, these beautiful feats of engineering makes me deeply happy. So today, I felt like sliding back down the rabbit hole, and taking you with me.

If you are feeling so inclined, you can see many, many more shining examples of crazy shoes on Instagram. But be warned: in addition to the lovelies, you will have to endure some deeply uglies.

Wow by @irisvanherpen ‼️

  1. Over Soil
    November 26, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Well the flamingo made me chuckle, but wow what a lot of ankle breakers!

  2. isaiah46ministries
    November 26, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Podiatrists must be salivating.

  3. bcparkison
    November 26, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Oh good grief. What a waste of material and time.

  4. Michele
    November 26, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I have to agree with Over Soil, these all look like a broken ankle waiting to happen.

  5. artfulblasphemer
    November 26, 2019 at 9:22 am

    OMG the aesthetics of all of these. Truly works of art—thank you for this post! My fingers were tingling as soon as I saw the title!

  6. janhaltn
    November 26, 2019 at 9:59 am

    beautiful works of art, should come with a warning if to be worn hahaha! -hal-

  7. IreneDesign2011
    November 26, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    As you wrote, we need to look for lots of less nice shoes to find the beautiful ones. I’m looking forward for the beautiful ones, Donna.
    We can’t always agree.

