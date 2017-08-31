Etsomnia™ 152: Deconstructed

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As some of you may know, our house is being lifted, so we’ve been living in an apartment “temporarily.” Since we’re now in month seven, I confess we’re getting a little itchy to get back home. We stopped by the house last week, hoping to see progress and discovered that the work on our house IS MOVING BACKWARD. Instead of progressing, our new foundation seems to be regressing. So in honor of the reverse construction of our house, this week we’re looking at deconstructed items on Etsy. Because it’s that or scream into a sheet cake.

