Etsomnia™ 152: Deconstructed

Some of these clothes being given a “second life” clearly should have never had a first one.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As some of you may know, our house is being lifted, so we’ve been living in an apartment “temporarily.” Since we’re now in month seven, I confess we’re getting a little itchy to get back home. We stopped by the house last week, hoping to see progress and discovered that the work on our house IS MOVING BACKWARD. Instead of progressing, our new foundation seems to be regressing. So in honor of the reverse construction of our house, this week we’re looking at deconstructed items on Etsy. Because it’s that or scream into a sheet cake.

For sale: Bowl of “artfully arranged” desktop PC components. I’ve seen toilet bowls containing more “artfully arranged” items.

If you’re going to wear a deconstructed sweater this pitiful, you might want to pair it with a deconstructed bag to put over your head.

I knew the economy was in the crapper, but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad.

Clearly a not-so-subtle cry for help, the title of this painting is “I’ve stopped caring.”

This is beautiful on her! By Teyxo

This is a choker made from doilies, allegedly, but all I can see is cat intestines.

“A lamp with no members of the same size or section.” Looks like a drunk that slid down a wall wearing a lampshade.

Akin to a diabetic bracelet, this hood lets people know you’re color blind. And possibly legally blind as well.

This deconstructed shirt can be worn “1000’s of different ways,” but, frankly, shouldn’t be worn at all.

I adore this deconstructed Dutch house by one of my favorite Etsy sellers, 2of2

Deconstructed mermaid dress, presumably from here.

“Romantic” deconstructed lampshade, because if there’s one thing that screams romance, it’s rust and a bare lightbulb.

Deconstructed wig presumably made from fabric store garbage.

“Deconstructed with love.” No wonder she’s single.

Really lovely! By RozZastyl

Not just ugly, this long tail hat is also likely to choke your baby. Make better choices, Etsy.

Awful as this cuff-bracelet thing is, what really blew me away was that it’s listed as a good Father’s Day gift. Surprise!

Oh, come on! Now you’re hanging stupid shit on perfectly fine burlesque costumes? What did burlesque ever do to you?

This is in dire need of re-deconstructing. Then the pieces should be scattered, just to be on the safe side.

Knit one, hurl two.

