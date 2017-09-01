My OBT

Dancers After Dark

Jordan Matter

Jordan Matter’s photo project, Dancers in the Dark, is a celebration of the human body in its most ideal form. Matter photographed professional dancers in the nude in public places, without permits. How he and his subjects avoided being arrested is nothing short of a miracle, but the resulting photos are undeniably glorious.

“300 dancers, 400 locations, more than 150 stunning photographs. No clothes. No arrests. No regrets.” -Design You Trust

Published in October of 2016, Matter’s book of these photos have really got people talking, and the book is still on the NYT Best Sellers List. You can buy the hardcover on Amazon, and there’s even a version for your Kindle!

Matter is still at it taking all kinds of fantastic, daring photos in locations around the world. You can check out his photos on his website, on the Dancers in the Dark website, and on Instagram.

All images property of Jordan Matter.

(Source 1 and Source 2)

