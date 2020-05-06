Wattle & Loop

The lovely folks at Wattle & Loop sell D.I.Y. slow stitching kits, and I think we all need one. When I found the company, I had to look up the term slow stitching. It turns out it’s more of a movement than a craft style. The idea is that you make an embroidery project using hand stitching, but you take your time. It’s meant to be more about the process than about the end result, and I think that’s a lovely idea. I also like that it’s okay if it’s a little rough and a little messy (and not just because my embroidery always looks like I made it with my feet).

Another thing I love about these kits is that because Wattle & Loop uses vintage and reclaimed fabrics, each kit is different. I can’t wait to give it a try!

You can see all of Wattle and Loop’s amazing D.I.Y. kits on their website and on Instagram.