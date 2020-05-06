The lovely folks at Wattle & Loop sell D.I.Y. slow stitching kits, and I think we all need one. When I found the company, I had to look up the term slow stitching. It turns out it’s more of a movement than a craft style. The idea is that you make an embroidery project using hand stitching, but you take your time. It’s meant to be more about the process than about the end result, and I think that’s a lovely idea. I also like that it’s okay if it’s a little rough and a little messy (and not just because my embroidery always looks like I made it with my feet).
Another thing I love about these kits is that because Wattle & Loop uses vintage and reclaimed fabrics, each kit is different. I can’t wait to give it a try!
You can see all of Wattle and Loop’s amazing D.I.Y. kits on their website and on Instagram.
May 6, 2020 at 9:26 am
Now this is interesting. Love all of the flowers..rooster too but wonder how they hold up in wash.
May 6, 2020 at 1:38 pm
That’s a fair point. Probably not great, but they do make cute art!
May 6, 2020 at 10:08 am
I have no answer but are crafts really art? This is a prime example. I just don’t see it as art. Not that it didn’t take skiil to make them, it did. Hal
May 6, 2020 at 1:40 pm
I believe art is entirely subjective. You can say that crafts aren’t art, and I can say that crafts can be art, and it doesn’t matter a bit, because we all get to decide for ourselves.
May 6, 2020 at 2:16 pm
Art is in the eye of the beholder just like beauty.
May 6, 2020 at 3:14 pm
Yes, ma’am!
May 6, 2020 at 10:59 am
Love these!
As for the arts vs craft argument I’ll say they are art. I have inherited a treasure trove of embriodered quilts and tablecloths from a great aunt. I am sure some were from crafted kids, but to me they are all art, something lovingly stitched with her own hands, most of them made 50+ years ago.
May 6, 2020 at 1:42 pm
I love that, Kate! when my mother was sick, my cousin and I made a blank quilt and got the kids in the family to draw and write on it for her. She called it her favorite work of art, and per her request, she was buried with it.
May 6, 2020 at 12:55 pm
I like this idea a lot. I have so little patience and stamina for sewing so the concept of this appeals to me. I will have to check it out. Could be a good lockdown project.
May 6, 2020 at 1:43 pm
I thought the same, though I’m still up to my eyeballs in mask production…
May 6, 2020 at 2:18 pm
And now they are saying we are hurting our own selves by wearing one. Someone needs to get a grip on this situation and come clean.
May 6, 2020 at 3:15 pm
I hadn’t heard that. How are we hurting ourselves?
May 6, 2020 at 3:14 pm
Realistically, I am never going to get around to it but it is always inspiring to have a very long To Do list of creative projects. Possibilities are good.
May 6, 2020 at 3:15 pm
I feel that way, too. The problem is prioritizing them (then finding the time).
May 6, 2020 at 4:57 pm
But we never, ever get bored with such long To Do lists. That’s the beauty of it.
