What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/6/20

I typically post about free things in the afternoons. Today’s virtual thing is an exception, but only slightly. For $7, you can participate in the weekly virtual drink and draw event hosted by The Living Gallery. Every Wednesday at 4:00 PM New York time, they offer two hours of live figure drawing. They say it’s suitable for all skill levels and mediums.

The schedule includes:

  • five 2 minute poses
  • five 5 minute poses
  • two ~10 minute poses
  • a short break
  • however many longer (10, 15, 20 minute) poses we have time for.

You can see student work from some of the past sessions on Instagram, and you can buy tickets to The Living Gallery’s drink & draw events on Eventbrite, and you can check out the gallery on their website.

