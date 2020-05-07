My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 266: Happy May!

10 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

1.4 carat emerald above by LusterGems.

Happy May! To celebrate all the May babies, I thought it would be fun to look at the month’s gemstone (and my favorite), emeralds. Also, I cannot bear to look at one more COVID-related thing. I need something sparkly!

Princess-cut emeralds are my favorite! By SaraffJewel
I’ve never seen anything like this faceted raw emerald ring. Gorgeous! By StudioPandora
My cat has coughed up things more attractive than this.
As much as I love a piece of emerald Art Deco jewelry, there’s something so perfect about this simple, teardrop-shaped emerald necklace. By RhyellaJewelry
This dark blue tourmaline and emerald ring is just gorgeous! By NanijalaJewelry
WHO would buy this thing? WHO?!?
These are so gorgeous, they’re making my eyeballs sweat. By GGemsOnline
DeMerJewelry. Who else?
I never met a tiara I didn’t like. Then this happened.
Mrrrrrowwww! By MoiraFineJewellery
Best looking lab-grown emerald I’ve ever seen. By ARDONN
This is just the kind of gratuitously-expensive garbage my poor father would have bought for my mother. Those Tiffany’s salespeople saw him coming a mile away.
Never mind checking the price. We can’t afford it. But isn’t she lovely? By DoverJewelry
Sometimes, just a touch of emerald is enough! By SlowSilverJewelry
This thing is turning me green, and not with envy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 266: Happy May!

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    May 7, 2020 at 7:08 am

    Dammit. You’re right. We can’t afford that Deco piece…..but isn’t it gorgeous?!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sheree
    May 7, 2020 at 7:17 am

    I agree! I love those earrings too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    May 7, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Em’s are my fave too.Not all of these but you know which ones are a no no.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. kirizar
    May 7, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Who? Who? Who would buy that owl? Me! That’s who! 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 7, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    I am not a big fan of emeralds (or green generally unless it is found in nature) so I appreciate the beauty of many of these items but they don’t hold much appeal to me. The ones I do really love are the ones that use the emerald sparingly (the tourmaline ring and the circle pendant) or the raw emerald.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

