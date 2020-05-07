Etsomnia™ 266: Happy May!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

1.4 carat emerald above by LusterGems.

Happy May! To celebrate all the May babies, I thought it would be fun to look at the month’s gemstone (and my favorite), emeralds. Also, I cannot bear to look at one more COVID-related thing. I need something sparkly!

Princess-cut emeralds are my favorite! By SaraffJewel

I’ve never seen anything like this faceted raw emerald ring. Gorgeous! By StudioPandora

My cat has coughed up things more attractive than this.

As much as I love a piece of emerald Art Deco jewelry, there’s something so perfect about this simple, teardrop-shaped emerald necklace. By RhyellaJewelry

This dark blue tourmaline and emerald ring is just gorgeous! By NanijalaJewelry

WHO would buy this thing? WHO?!?

These are so gorgeous, they’re making my eyeballs sweat. By GGemsOnline

DeMerJewelry. Who else?

I never met a tiara I didn’t like. Then this happened.

Mrrrrrowwww! By MoiraFineJewellery

Best looking lab-grown emerald I’ve ever seen. By ARDONN

This is just the kind of gratuitously-expensive garbage my poor father would have bought for my mother. Those Tiffany’s salespeople saw him coming a mile away.

Never mind checking the price. We can’t afford it. But isn’t she lovely? By DoverJewelry

Sometimes, just a touch of emerald is enough! By SlowSilverJewelry

This thing is turning me green, and not with envy!