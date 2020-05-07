Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/7/20

Kinky Boots/Stub Hub

PBS has been bringing to the U.S. cultural and educational programming for many decades. While PBS.org’s streaming video is typically behind a (modest monthly) paywall, during the COVID crisis, the organization is offering their on-demand programming for free. This week, I discovered that programming includes full-length Broadway shows including Kinky Boots, Red, and Indecent, plus a number of brilliant revivals like 42nd Street, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. I know what I’m doing for the rest of the week!

You can see all PBS’s offerings on their website. (And if you’re feeling so moved, you can still make a donation to their very worthy organization.)