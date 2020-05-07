My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/7/20

by Leave a comment

Kinky Boots/Stub Hub

PBS has been bringing to the U.S. cultural and educational programming for many decades. While PBS.org’s streaming video is typically behind a (modest monthly) paywall, during the COVID crisis, the organization is offering their on-demand programming for free. This week, I discovered that programming includes full-length Broadway shows including Kinky Boots, Red, and Indecent, plus a number of brilliant revivals like 42nd Street, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. I know what I’m doing for the rest of the week!

You can see all PBS’s offerings on their website. (And if you’re feeling so moved, you can still make a donation to their very worthy organization.)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.