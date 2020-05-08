The Purse Artist

Judith Lieber

The sparkly theme continues today with one of the most iconic purse designers in the world, Judith Leiber. In the late nineties, my friends and I used to spend time at the bar at One If By Land, a super-posh restaurant in the West Village. The regulars were a fascinating bunch, and two of my favorites were a handsome almost-middle-aged Italian-American couple. The two would show up on Friday or Saturday night most weekends, and they were so perfectly put together, it was like they had stepped out of a movie. And she always carried the most amazing rhinestone-covered purses. I swear I never saw her with the same one twice. I finally asked her about them, and she told me that every year on their anniversary, her birthday, for Christmas, and sometimes just because, her gorgeous (and apparently loaded) husband would buy her a new Judith Leiber purse.

After that, whenever she saw me, she would break away from her people to let me examine her purse of the night, and they never disappointed. They were true works of art. I’ve never done this before, but when I went looking for more information about Leiber for this post, I found her New York Times obituary, and it was too sweet not to quote.

“Judith Leiber, the handbag designer whose whimsical creations were prized as collectors’ pieces and frequently displayed as objets d’art, died on Saturday at her home in Springs, N.Y., a hamlet in East Hampton. She was 97. Ms. Leiber died just hours after the death of her husband of 72 years, the painter, lithographer and sculptor Gerson Leiber, who was known as Gus. He also died at their home. Both died of heart attacks, according to Jeffrey Sussman, their biographer and spokesman, and they were buried together on Monday.” – Enid Nemy for The New York Times

You can follow the incomparable Judith Leiber’s work on her label’s website and on Instagram, and if you find yourself in the Hamptons, you can also check out the Leiber Collection Museum. I know where I’m going this summer! (I also know I got totally carried away with the Instagram posts below, but I honestly just couldn’t help myself!)