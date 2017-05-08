My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Animeyed

by 29 Comments

Flora Borsi

Flora Borsi’s skill with digitally-altered photography is the stuff of legends. Her images have won many awards the world over, and the artist was even named the face of Adobe Photoshop in 2014. But for the self-portrait photo project she is calling Animeyed, Borsi is stepping outside her comfort zone. While she does use Photoshop to combine her self portraits with photos she’s taken of animals, her own look is not digital.  The artist uses colored contacts to match each animal’s eye color, then changes her hair color, and makes up her skin to better compliment the colors of her animal subjects.

These really are some of the most striking self-portraits I’ve ever seen. I hope you are as taken with them as I am!

You can follow Borsi on her  website,  and on Instagram,  Facebook , TwitterBehance, and Tumblr.

All images property of Flora Borsi.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

29 thoughts on “Animeyed

Leave a comment

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 8, 2017 at 7:19 am

    These have to be some of the most inventive, fun, cool, and skillful self-portraits I’ve ever seen.

  5. Karen
    May 8, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I like how she also uses the look on her face to convey emotion or mood.

  7. George F.
    May 8, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Incredibly amazing and beautiful!!

  8. Alison and Don
    May 8, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Wow wow wow. She is brilliant!
    Alison

  10. onecreativefamily
    May 8, 2017 at 9:38 am

    She is awesome…. I love this, but then we watch Face Off and love what they do.

  11. roberta m
    May 8, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Oh my! Thanks for bringing to our attention. Incredible.

  12. highdesertbakery
    May 8, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Love the video with it – would love to see how she worked with the cat. Thanks for posting this!

  13. StellaKate Blue
    May 8, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I seriously have looked at these many times over the last hour, alternatively thinking bizarre? or beautiful?

  14. houstonphotojourney
    May 8, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Agree the work is brilliant but a bit to creepy for me personally to actually display.

  15. Anthony
    May 8, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Probably not for my wall…but as a screen saver series, they would be excellent.
    I really liked the one with the dog.
    The green hair with the amphibian is cool as well….Kind of had a flashback to Jennifer Garner in Alias.

