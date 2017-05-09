My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Living Treasure

Nick Mount

Glass blower Nick Mount makes glass fruits, vessels, perfume bottles, and other decorative objects that I just need to touch. There’s something so lovely and tactile-looking about his organic-looking matte-finished pieces I simply cannot resist. I was fortunate enough to see some of his wonderful pieces in person at the Corning Museum of Glass, though I was unfortunately unable to get them to let me touch anything.

One of the best known artists in the Australian studio glass movement, Mount has been working with glass for more than 45 years. In 2012, Mount was given the honorary title of Living Treasure by the Australian Center for Craft and Design.

You can check out more of his work on his website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on "Living Treasure

  1. jerennazuto
    May 9, 2017 at 6:27 am

    They truly are a feast to the eyes. Thank you for showing us. Have a great day!

  2. Karen
    May 9, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I have to say, you sure have opened up my world to some beautiful and interesting things, Donna. These are both. Thank you!!

