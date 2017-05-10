My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Wrapped Around Your Finger

by 9 Comments

sloth

Mary Lou Bangkok

Mary Lou Bangkok creates animal rings like I’ve never seen before. She deconstructs her animal subjects, then turns them into a series of stackable pieces. For example, the sloth ring above is actually three rings – one for the head, one for the front paws, and one for the back. It’s an ingenious idea that makes these creatures seem extra lifelike (and very likely makes the rings more comfortable to wear).

I wasn’t able to find out much about the artist, but she does have a very popular shop in Bangkok, Thailand, so if you find yourself in the neighborhood, tell her hi for me!

You can follow Mary Lou (and purchase her incredible jewelry) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter.

All images property of Mary Lou Bangkok. 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Wrapped Around Your Finger

Leave a comment

  1. jerennazuto
    May 10, 2017 at 6:07 am

    Very innovative and beatiful work. Definitely a buy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Karen
    May 10, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I’ve seen these before and I love them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. George F.
    May 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Beautiful again, thank you. Next time in in Bangkok, I’ll buy a whole rack!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 10, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    These are such fun. I am going to tell my sloth mad sisters about that particular design.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s