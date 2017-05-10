Wrapped Around Your Finger

Mary Lou Bangkok creates animal rings like I’ve never seen before. She deconstructs her animal subjects, then turns them into a series of stackable pieces. For example, the sloth ring above is actually three rings – one for the head, one for the front paws, and one for the back. It’s an ingenious idea that makes these creatures seem extra lifelike (and very likely makes the rings more comfortable to wear).

I wasn’t able to find out much about the artist, but she does have a very popular shop in Bangkok, Thailand, so if you find yourself in the neighborhood, tell her hi for me!

You can follow Mary Lou (and purchase her incredible jewelry) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter.

All images property of Mary Lou Bangkok.