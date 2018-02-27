My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

1,461 Days!

by 23 Comments

four

Today, My One Beautiful Thing is four years old! It’s hard to believe it’s already/only four years since I wrote my first daily post. I had my reasons for beginning, and over the years, those reasons have broadened and deepened, but it’s still my daily joy. The blog has become second nature to me, like brushing my teeth. It’s just something I do every day. And like brushing my teeth, I imagine it would make many people unhappy if I stopped doing it… Don’t worry. I have no intention of quitting!

I thought I’d take a look back at some of my faves over the last four years, by category. It was a really fun exercise!

Architecture
Other Cultures
Original Music
Covers
Dance
Performance
Film
Cool stuff
Food
Art
Sculpture
Glass

Jewelry
Design
Costume
Fashion
Characters
Kindness
Enlightenment
Nature
Exotic places
Cuteness
Personal stories
And funny stuff!

It’s been a real privilege searching the world for beautiful things to bring to you lovelies, and I look forward to many more years of exploring daily wonders with you!

XOXO,
Donna

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

23 thoughts on “1,461 Days!

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    February 27, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Happy Four Years, Donna! It has been a great ride with you–always fascinating, interesting and, of course, beautiful.

  2. janhaltn
    February 27, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I followed the whale link. What an amazing thing to watch. So, as soon as I have time this week, I am going to follow all of the links and enjoy what I find. Happy Birthday OBT. Hal

  3. Jeren Nazuto
    February 27, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Great work, Donna! Keep going! I love your blog and all the beautiful things!

  4. Sharon Mann
    February 27, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Blogging is a fascinating way to communicate, I’m glad I’ve joined your blog path!

  5. bcparkison
    February 27, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Congrats on 4 years my dear. I will be back-tracking to see what I may have missed.

  6. dawnkinster
    February 27, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Thanks very much for doing this. I don’t always look, but when I do I am invariably delighted! Congratulations on 4 years!

  7. Alison and Don
    February 27, 2018 at 10:16 am

    We love your blog! Don discovered it sometime in the past year and I’m so glad he did. It’s a lovely morning pleasure for us now. Thank you!
    Alison

  8. Ellie P.
    February 27, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Happy Birthday, OBT! What a labour of love you embarked on, and how precious it’s become!! Congratulations to you for your dedication and for bringing such beauty into all our lives every day! ❤ ❤ ❤

  10. sandyfield49
    February 27, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Congratulations, that is a lot of posts! Thank you for going to all that effort to share the bright things in the world.

  11. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 27, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Congratulations on four years of blogging! And thank you for posting something uplifting or inspirational each day. I definitely appreciate it.

  12. roberta m
    February 27, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Happy 4th! So glad it has become a part of your daily routine! Thursday mornings at the office would not be the same without your etsy discoveries…

  13. ostendnomadography
    February 27, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Congrats! I really enjoy your blogposts:)!

