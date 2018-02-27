1,461 Days!

Today, My One Beautiful Thing is four years old! It’s hard to believe it’s already/only four years since I wrote my first daily post. I had my reasons for beginning, and over the years, those reasons have broadened and deepened, but it’s still my daily joy. The blog has become second nature to me, like brushing my teeth. It’s just something I do every day. And like brushing my teeth, I imagine it would make many people unhappy if I stopped doing it… Don’t worry. I have no intention of quitting!
I thought I’d take a look back at some of my faves over the last four years, by category. It was a really fun exercise!
Architecture
Other Cultures
Original Music
Covers
Dance
Performance
Film
Cool stuff
Food
Art
Sculpture
Glass
Jewelry
Design
Costume
Fashion
Characters
Kindness
Enlightenment
Nature
Exotic places
Cuteness
Personal stories
And funny stuff!
It’s been a real privilege searching the world for beautiful things to bring to you lovelies, and I look forward to many more years of exploring daily wonders with you!
XOXO,
Donna
February 27, 2018 at 7:31 am
Happy Four Years, Donna! It has been a great ride with you–always fascinating, interesting and, of course, beautiful.
February 27, 2018 at 8:18 am
Thank you! And thanks for being such a loyal reader and commenter. It’s nice to know I’m not talking to myself!
February 27, 2018 at 7:53 am
I followed the whale link. What an amazing thing to watch. So, as soon as I have time this week, I am going to follow all of the links and enjoy what I find. Happy Birthday OBT. Hal
February 27, 2018 at 8:18 am
That whale video made me cry! I hope you enjoy them all. Thanks!
February 27, 2018 at 8:53 am
Great work, Donna! Keep going! I love your blog and all the beautiful things!
February 27, 2018 at 9:42 am
Thank you very much! (I love them, too!)
February 27, 2018 at 9:13 am
Blogging is a fascinating way to communicate, I’m glad I’ve joined your blog path!
February 27, 2018 at 9:42 am
I’m very glad about that, too!
February 27, 2018 at 9:19 am
Congrats on 4 years my dear. I will be back-tracking to see what I may have missed.
February 27, 2018 at 9:43 am
Thank you so much. And especially thank you for all your thoughtful interaction. I’m really grateful that you found my little corner of the internet.
February 27, 2018 at 9:55 am
Me too.
February 27, 2018 at 9:44 am
Thanks very much for doing this. I don’t always look, but when I do I am invariably delighted! Congratulations on 4 years!
February 27, 2018 at 10:15 am
Thank you! Blogs are so cute at this age!
February 27, 2018 at 10:16 am
We love your blog! Don discovered it sometime in the past year and I’m so glad he did. It’s a lovely morning pleasure for us now. Thank you!
Alison
February 27, 2018 at 10:58 am
How kind! That makes me really happy to hear. Thank you!
February 27, 2018 at 11:29 am
Happy Birthday, OBT! What a labour of love you embarked on, and how precious it’s become!! Congratulations to you for your dedication and for bringing such beauty into all our lives every day! ❤ ❤ ❤
February 27, 2018 at 12:54 pm
Thank you so much, Ellie. That really means a lot to me.
February 27, 2018 at 11:54 am
Happy Blogiversary! ❤
February 27, 2018 at 12:54 pm
Thanks!
February 27, 2018 at 1:49 pm
Congratulations, that is a lot of posts! Thank you for going to all that effort to share the bright things in the world.
February 27, 2018 at 2:15 pm
Congratulations on four years of blogging! And thank you for posting something uplifting or inspirational each day. I definitely appreciate it.
February 27, 2018 at 2:24 pm
Happy 4th! So glad it has become a part of your daily routine! Thursday mornings at the office would not be the same without your etsy discoveries…
February 27, 2018 at 4:38 pm
Congrats! I really enjoy your blogposts:)!
