Everything’s Coming Up Iris

“Great personal style is an extreme curiosity about yourself.”
Years ago, I wrote about one of my idols, legendary nonagenarian style icon Iris Apfel. She’s been popping up quite a bit lately in commercials, print ads, magazine covers, and on runways and red carpets and other places, but when this super-stylish illustrations of Herself (which I eventually learned is by Andrew R. Wright) caught my eye, I knew I was onto something.
“I’m not working towards retirement. I’m working towards my deathbed.”
When I went looking for the art, I discovered that dear Iris is currently one of the most popular figures to paint/draw/illustrate/caricature. There was an absolute embarrassment of riches on the internet, so rather than featuring one artist today, I’m instead featuring a single subject.
“I always tell people I’m very large in Uzbekistan.” – Iris Apfel
Behold, the glory that is Iris Apfel, my favorite tastemaker. The illustrations I found run the gamut from modern and stylish to rough and fun, and I am enjoying them all individually. When taken together, they are positively magnificent! I need to dedicate an entire wall to them.
“It’s better to be happy than to be well dressed.”
Images attributed where possible.
May 7, 2017 at 6:13 am
Great collection-every time I see an image/photo of Iris I feel so boring lol. I think she is a reminder to “go outside the lines” once in awhile–it will be good for you!
May 7, 2017 at 9:11 am
I think she would thoroughly enjoy that thought!
May 7, 2017 at 6:46 am
Love her! Who knew there was all this?! Thanks, Donna.
May 7, 2017 at 9:11 am
I admit it. I’m a little obsessed.
May 7, 2017 at 7:23 am
“It’s better to be happy than to be well dressed.” This is pretty much my style. I’m pretty ignorant when it comes to fashion. Too old to care, I guess. Thanks for introducing me to the fabulous Iris Apfel.
May 7, 2017 at 9:13 am
I love that quote of hers. She really doesn’t follow fashion, just does her own thing. I think we could all learn something from her.
May 7, 2017 at 9:04 am
She is super duper awesome and inspirational in many ways so it’s no wonder so many artists choose her as a subject. She’s also very iconic and instantly recognizable. Lots of great illustrations and portraits here. My favourite is the one that’s very turquoise and red with her hands upraised and arms covered in turquoise bracelets. I think it’s because I love that composition, love the colour palette, and the style reminds me of Al Hirschfeld, who is one of my favourite artists of all time.
May 7, 2017 at 9:15 am
Hirschfeld is one of my faves, too (of course). This was a really fun post to compile. There are so many portraits to choose from!
May 7, 2017 at 9:34 am
It was fun that the post was unified by subject rather than artist/maker.
May 7, 2017 at 10:07 am
I enjoyed that, too. I like to shake it up once in a while!
