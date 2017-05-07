Everything’s Coming Up Iris

“Great personal style is an extreme curiosity about yourself.”

Years ago, I wrote about one of my idols, legendary nonagenarian style icon Iris Apfel. She’s been popping up quite a bit lately in commercials, print ads, magazine covers, and on runways and red carpets and other places, but when this super-stylish illustrations of Herself (which I eventually learned is by Andrew R. Wright) caught my eye, I knew I was onto something.

“I’m not working towards retirement. I’m working towards my deathbed.”

When I went looking for the art, I discovered that dear Iris is currently one of the most popular figures to paint/draw/illustrate/caricature. There was an absolute embarrassment of riches on the internet, so rather than featuring one artist today, I’m instead featuring a single subject.

“I always tell people I’m very large in Uzbekistan.” – Iris Apfel

Behold, the glory that is Iris Apfel, my favorite tastemaker. The illustrations I found run the gamut from modern and stylish to rough and fun, and I am enjoying them all individually. When taken together, they are positively magnificent! I need to dedicate an entire wall to them.

“It’s better to be happy than to be well dressed.”

Images attributed where possible.

Catherines Pinks Natalia Jhete Lauren Jade Lately Baldur Helgason Eric Giriat Unknown Hilbrand Bos Leo Greenfield McAmis Fuji Sofia Gulbech Charlie Hanavich Unknown Unknown Hehyea Unknown Unknown Eric Giriat Meg Park Miyuki Ohashi Joanna Houghton Unknown Bindigasm Charlie Havanich Julie Winegard