Flights of Fancy

Measuring between 15 and 20 inches high, these beautiful flying machines are entirely handmade by Netherland-based artist Jeroen van Kesteren. He describes them as Victorian Flying Machines. They are part of a personal project the artist calls Orphanage for Lost Adventures, which clearly needs its own children’s book! Primarily constructed of cardboard, aluminum foil, adhesives, and an assortment of papers, each amazingly-detailed airship takes van Kesteren around a month to create.
And of course, I couldn’t resist a little theme music…
Anyway, check out van Kesteren on Pinterest.
All images property of Jeroen van Kesteren.
May 6, 2017 at 7:52 am
Just magnificent – I guess you could look at it for hours and hours to see all the details. Thank’s for sharing 🙂
May 6, 2017 at 11:08 am
They really are so incredibly detailed!
May 6, 2017 at 9:54 am
beautifully constructed
May 6, 2017 at 11:09 am
He must have superhuman eyesight!
May 6, 2017 at 10:30 am
Incredible imagination and beautifully constructed. I’ll need to show these to my wee Steampunk nut.
May 6, 2017 at 11:10 am
The steampunklet immediately came to mind when I spotted his work!
