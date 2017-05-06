Flights of Fancy

Measuring between 15 and 20 inches high, these beautiful flying machines are entirely handmade by Netherland-based artist Jeroen van Kesteren. He describes them as Victorian Flying Machines. They are part of a personal project the artist calls Orphanage for Lost Adventures, which clearly needs its own children’s book! Primarily constructed of cardboard, aluminum foil, adhesives, and an assortment of papers, each amazingly-detailed airship takes van Kesteren around a month to create.

And of course, I couldn’t resist a little theme music…

Anyway, check out van Kesteren on Pinterest.

All images property of Jeroen van Kesteren.