Flights of Fancy

by 6 Comments

Jeroen van Kesteren

Measuring between 15 and 20 inches high, these beautiful flying machines are entirely handmade by Netherland-based artist Jeroen van Kesteren. He describes them as Victorian Flying Machines. They are part of a personal project the artist calls Orphanage for Lost Adventures, which clearly needs its own children’s book! Primarily constructed of cardboard, aluminum foil, adhesives, and an assortment of papers, each amazingly-detailed airship takes van Kesteren around a month to create.

And of course, I couldn’t resist a little theme music…

Anyway, check out van Kesteren on Pinterest.

All images property of Jeroen van Kesteren.

  1. Michael E.
    May 6, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Just magnificent – I guess you could look at it for hours and hours to see all the details. Thank’s for sharing 🙂

  2. geetathaman
    May 6, 2017 at 9:54 am

    beautifully constructed

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Incredible imagination and beautifully constructed. I’ll need to show these to my wee Steampunk nut.

