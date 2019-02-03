My OBT

Every year, the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel plays host to the BowWow Hause London dog house design show and auction. Benefiting the UK-based animal charity Blue Cross, the show features 60+ one-of-a-kind designer dog homes created by a mix of celebrities, renowned architects, artists and designers.

The show is held every April, and raises thousands of dollars (pounds) for the charity. Inspired by some of the entries I found, I thought today I would share my faves, alongside a number of great designs from other sources as well. Enjoy!

You can check out Blue Cross on their website.

Modern dog house complete with gutter which recycles rainwater into a decorative planter. 1118 Woof Ranch by PD Workshop
Double dog crate sideboard with sliding barn doors by KennelandCrate
Sustainable dog house with solar powered fan and automatically-irrigated grass-covered roof and ramp by Studio Schicketanz
Gorgeous glass mosaic dog house by Sue Penrose Mosaics
Teak-and-steel MDK9 dog house (on wheels!) by Rah:Design
Aquatic-themed dog cave by Tamara Froud, Mosaic Art Ltd.
Cement and bamboo dog house by DLM Architecture
Asian-influenced thatch-roofed beach dog shack. The Indo House by Designer Dog Houses
Meant for nervous dogs who get stressed out by thunder, fireworks, and street noise, the Quiet Kennel is a noise-cancelling dog house by Ford Europe

  3. Sophia Vailakis-DeVirgilio
    February 3, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Makes me want to get a dog, just to get one of those gorgeous pooch abodes. I love it!!

  4. Manja Mexi Movie
    February 3, 2019 at 10:55 am

    I’ve had two dogs and none were interesting in the dog house. They might reconsider with these… Especially the last one, ahh. ❤

  5. Skyscapes for the Soul
    February 3, 2019 at 11:08 am

    I especially like the idea of the noise-cancelling one. Does that come in human queen-bed sized too? I have neighbors who like to party a little too much sometimes.

  6. StellaKate Blue
    February 3, 2019 at 11:56 am

    It is totally true that saying, “It’s a Dog’s Life!”

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 3, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    These are all great designs. I especially like the thought that has gone into the noise cancelling one. I have never had a dog who had a house of its own or even a crate – they just lived in the house with us – but I would imagine that many dogs like having a wee space of their own.

