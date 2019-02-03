Every year, the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel plays host to the BowWow Hause London dog house design show and auction. Benefiting the UK-based animal charity Blue Cross, the show features 60+ one-of-a-kind designer dog homes created by a mix of celebrities, renowned architects, artists and designers.
The show is held every April, and raises thousands of dollars (pounds) for the charity. Inspired by some of the entries I found, I thought today I would share my faves, alongside a number of great designs from other sources as well. Enjoy!
February 3, 2019 at 8:48 am
Too cute!
February 3, 2019 at 9:50 am
Glad you like them!
February 3, 2019 at 9:01 am
Wow bowwow.
February 3, 2019 at 9:51 am
Clever girl!
February 3, 2019 at 9:03 am
Makes me want to get a dog, just to get one of those gorgeous pooch abodes. I love it!!
February 3, 2019 at 9:51 am
Maybe you could get one for Chewie…
February 3, 2019 at 10:55 am
I’ve had two dogs and none were interesting in the dog house. They might reconsider with these… Especially the last one, ahh. ❤
February 3, 2019 at 11:08 am
I especially like the idea of the noise-cancelling one. Does that come in human queen-bed sized too? I have neighbors who like to party a little too much sometimes.
February 3, 2019 at 11:56 am
It is totally true that saying, “It’s a Dog’s Life!”
February 3, 2019 at 3:17 pm
These are all great designs. I especially like the thought that has gone into the noise cancelling one. I have never had a dog who had a house of its own or even a crate – they just lived in the house with us – but I would imagine that many dogs like having a wee space of their own.
