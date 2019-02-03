(Indoor) Dog camper by Straight Line Designs

Every year, the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel plays host to the BowWow Hause London dog house design show and auction. Benefiting the UK-based animal charity Blue Cross, the show features 60+ one-of-a-kind designer dog homes created by a mix of celebrities, renowned architects, artists and designers.

The show is held every April, and raises thousands of dollars (pounds) for the charity. Inspired by some of the entries I found, I thought today I would share my faves, alongside a number of great designs from other sources as well. Enjoy!

You can check out Blue Cross on their website.

Modern dog house complete with gutter which recycles rainwater into a decorative planter. 1118 Woof Ranch by PD Workshop

Double dog crate sideboard with sliding barn doors by KennelandCrate

Sustainable dog house with solar powered fan and automatically-irrigated grass-covered roof and ramp by Studio Schicketanz

Gorgeous glass mosaic dog house by Sue Penrose Mosaics

Teak-and-steel MDK9 dog house (on wheels!) by Rah:Design

Aquatic-themed dog cave by Tamara Froud, Mosaic Art Ltd.

Cement and bamboo dog house by DLM Architecture

Asian-influenced thatch-roofed beach dog shack. The Indo House by Designer Dog Houses

Meant for nervous dogs who get stressed out by thunder, fireworks, and street noise, the Quiet Kennel is a noise-cancelling dog house by Ford Europe