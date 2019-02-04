The Dessert King

Amaury Guichon

Last weekend, I made cinnamon cupcakes from scratch for a friend’s birthday. I don’t do much baking, so they came out of the oven looking a bit, well, rustic (read: ugly). I thought, ‘I know, I’ll make icing!’ The homemade buttercream tasted amazing, but my decoration attempts were hilariously tragic. The poor things looked like they’d been frosted by a blind first grader. That didn’t stop me from giving them to my friend. We all had a good laugh, and ate them anyway.

Amaury Guichon is nothing like me. Whether he’s decorating chocolates or cakes or small pastries, Guichon has an incredible talent for achieving what to my eyes looks like perfection. Even the insides of his creations are gorgeous. And the videos of his piping work are absolutely mind-boggling.

I can hear you asking ‘But do they taste good?’ I’d love to find out in person, but his flavors certainly sound as artistic as his decorations. How’s this for a cupcake:

“Soft intense vanilla sponge with a compote of fresh blueberry, very soft blueberry crémeux, and jam, surrounded by a Tahitian vanilla mousse.” The best-sounding blueberry cupcake in history

And if that didn’t convince you, here’s the description of his vanilla donut:

“Sable breton, Almond cream, Tahitian Vanilla ganache, and Vanilla mousse.” Come to me, my pretty…

You can follow Amaury Guichon on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Amaury Guichon.