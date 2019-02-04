My OBT

The Dessert King

Amaury Guichon

Last weekend, I made cinnamon cupcakes from scratch for a friend’s birthday. I don’t do much baking, so they came out of the oven looking a bit, well, rustic (read: ugly). I thought, ‘I know, I’ll make icing!’ The homemade buttercream tasted amazing, but my decoration attempts were hilariously tragic. The poor things looked like they’d been frosted by a blind first grader. That didn’t stop me from giving them to my friend. We all had a good laugh, and ate them anyway.

Amaury Guichon is nothing like me. Whether he’s decorating chocolates or cakes or small pastries, Guichon has an incredible talent for achieving what to my eyes looks like perfection. Even the insides of his creations are gorgeous. And the videos of his piping work are absolutely mind-boggling.

I can hear you asking ‘But do they taste good?’ I’d love to find out in person, but his flavors certainly sound as artistic as his decorations. How’s this for a cupcake:

“Soft intense vanilla sponge with a compote of fresh blueberry, very soft blueberry crémeux, and jam, surrounded by a Tahitian vanilla mousse.”

The best-sounding blueberry cupcake in history

And if that didn’t convince you, here’s the description of his vanilla donut:

“Sable breton, Almond cream, Tahitian Vanilla ganache, and Vanilla mousse.”

Come to me, my pretty…

You can follow Amaury Guichon on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Amaury Guichon.

7 thoughts on “The Dessert King

Leave a comment

  1. Bruce Bryant-Scott
    February 4, 2019 at 8:20 am

    They look too good to eat!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    February 4, 2019 at 9:31 am

    This is most certainly an art. I have a pintrest board of fancy cakes . Would love to take the time to learn this art. but probably not.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    February 4, 2019 at 11:04 am

    It has been at least 50 years ago, I went to a fancy dinner. When the food got to the table it was so beautiful that I didn’t want to mess it up by cutting into it. Same with the artist you posted today. hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sophia Vailakis-DeVirgilio
    February 4, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Yum, yum!! Eat em up!!! But alas, I am allergic to flour and am pre-diabetic, so I can only admire from afar. What absolutely beautiful work. I might buy one of those masterpieces to laminate.p

    Like

    Reply

