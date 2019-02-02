Every time the zoos get going in a Twitter war, they make the internet a better place. This week’s epic battle is the unsciencing of animals, and plenty of non-zoo sciency types got in on the action, too. The idea is to take a picture of an animal (or fish or insect), then label its parts using funny terms rather than scientific ones.
On the unsciencing images, there’s a good bit of overlap (floof, boop, peepers, and noms are especially popular), but even with the repeated jokes, these pictures are hilarious.
“This anatomy lesson is proudly supported by 0% of the world’s leading scientists.”Maryland Zoo
I lost about two hours peeping (because that’s in my vocabulary now) as many as I could, and new entries are still coming in! There are all kinds of mammals, birds, insects, fish, and many creatures of all varieties I’ve never heard of! And the whole thing is very child friendly, so feel free to enjoy it with the kiddies.
You can see all the genius unsciencings on Twitter under #UnscienceAnAnimal.
February 2, 2019 at 7:40 am
Again, I had to sit my coffee cup down because I was laughing so hard. I sent a link to my granddaugher who is a Zoo Keeper at the Memphis Zoo.
February 2, 2019 at 10:22 am
Hooray! Spit-takes are like awards to me. Your daughter probably knows about the Twitter war. I think I remember seeing their name with one of the entries.
February 2, 2019 at 8:03 am
Science Twitter wins the internet!
February 2, 2019 at 10:24 am
It absolutely does! I wish there was a platform just for funny stuff. I hate wading through all the vitriol to get to the good stuff.
February 2, 2019 at 9:42 am
Haha Haha! Uh, but "on fleek" is so aughts…
February 2, 2019 at 10:24 am
I said that last night!
February 2, 2019 at 9:52 am
OMG, Donna….!! Toe legumes?! Fantastic!
February 2, 2019 at 10:24 am
They are so funny!
February 2, 2019 at 11:30 am
So very funny! Thanks for sharing Donna.
