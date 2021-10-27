My OBT

Battle of the Creepy Curators

by 4 Comments

I have a high school friend with a delightfully-perverse sense of humor. She is often my source for anything creepy-crawly-related, and today’s discovery is all thanks to her. Thanks, JB!

I have posted before about (positive) Twitter wars between zoos, and social media challenges issued by museums, but this one is like nothing you’ve seen. Ever. Seriously.

This time, museums are challenging each another to post their #CreepiestObject. Started by the Yorkshire Museum, who kicked off the competition with the disembodied bun of a Roman woman (complete with hairpins still attached), which looks like a cross between this thing and the world’s least appealing cinnamon roll.

You can see all the hilariously-terrible entries on the #CreepiestObject hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

4 thoughts on “Battle of the Creepy Curators

  1. janhaltn
    October 27, 2021 at 8:11 am

    I did find two that I could liked. I will be happy when this time of the year is over. Hal

    • bcparkison
      October 27, 2021 at 8:37 am

      Me too. I don’t think people understand that the state of our world right now just does not need any of this. Some just have no idea how much evil is really out there.

      • janhaltn
        October 27, 2021 at 1:04 pm

        I have never understood why we have Halloween. If you go back to the 1700 and 1800s we burned witches. There were considered evil. I think the candy companies created the day to sell more candy. I refuse to help them. I agree with you there are so many bad things going on in both the USA and the rest of the world we don’t need any of this. I also think the true meaning of Christmas has got lost thanks to companies selling their products. Hal

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 27, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    I always enjoy these museum battles. It does not surprise me at all that so many dolls are featured in the contest for creepiest object. The Roman bun is actually really fascinating. I don’t want to own it but I love that it is in a museum. I actually own my husband’s great-great-aunt’s plaited hair. As the family historian, I have inherited all manner of odds and sods. The braided hair is my least favourite thing I have been given to archive.

