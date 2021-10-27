Battle of the Creepy Curators

I have a high school friend with a delightfully-perverse sense of humor. She is often my source for anything creepy-crawly-related, and today’s discovery is all thanks to her. Thanks, JB!

I have posted before about (positive) Twitter wars between zoos, and social media challenges issued by museums, but this one is like nothing you’ve seen. Ever. Seriously.

This time, museums are challenging each another to post their #CreepiestObject. Started by the Yorkshire Museum, who kicked off the competition with the disembodied bun of a Roman woman (complete with hairpins still attached), which looks like a cross between this thing and the world’s least appealing cinnamon roll.

You can see all the hilariously-terrible entries on the #CreepiestObject hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It's time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥



Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject!



We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place…



CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020

Bringin’ our A-game for this #CURATORBATTLE! What is it? Just a CURSED CHILDREN’S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it “Wheelie” – and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on…. #Creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/FQzMzacr8a — PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation (@PEIMuseum) April 17, 2020