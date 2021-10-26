My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Macabre Fashion

by

Agnieszka Osipa

Sometimes, an artist’s work appeals to me on such a deep level, I feel almost like I conjured them from my subconscious. Polish costumer Agnieszka Ospia is just such an artist. Inhabiting the misty gray area between high fashion and ancient fairy tales, Osipa creates costumes that are right out of my most glamorous nightmares. She says she is inspired by the slavic fairy tales of her childhood, and if the costumes are any indication, those stories are DARK. Love it.

“I feel that Slavic culture is often regarded as minor compared to other cultures of the world. I try to change that by showing how rich and inspiring it can be, when you really dig into it. I search legends, demonology, and fairy tales from the Eastern region of Europe and try to include the forms and symbols into what I make.”

It will come as no surprise that Osipa has designed for all kinds of fascinating people, including (of course) Lady Gaga

You can see all of the remarkable work by Agnieszka Osipa on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Macabre Fashion

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 26, 2021 at 7:23 am

    YUCK — Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. artfulblasphemer
    October 26, 2021 at 8:24 am

    This is just divine! I find so many great instas to follow via your blog, thank you!

    Like

    Reply
  3. lois
    October 26, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Yowie!! The black jewelry gloves aka Edward Scissorhands is SO jealous!

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    October 26, 2021 at 11:38 am

    No thank you…besides they look really heavy

    Like

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 26, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Wow! What a fantastic talent. I love the idea of them being inspired by mythology and folklore specific to the maker’s culture too.

    Like

    Reply

