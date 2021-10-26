Macabre Fashion

Agnieszka Osipa

Sometimes, an artist’s work appeals to me on such a deep level, I feel almost like I conjured them from my subconscious. Polish costumer Agnieszka Ospia is just such an artist. Inhabiting the misty gray area between high fashion and ancient fairy tales, Osipa creates costumes that are right out of my most glamorous nightmares. She says she is inspired by the slavic fairy tales of her childhood, and if the costumes are any indication, those stories are DARK. Love it.

“I feel that Slavic culture is often regarded as minor compared to other cultures of the world. I try to change that by showing how rich and inspiring it can be, when you really dig into it. I search legends, demonology, and fairy tales from the Eastern region of Europe and try to include the forms and symbols into what I make.”

It will come as no surprise that Osipa has designed for all kinds of fascinating people, including (of course) Lady Gaga

You can see all of the remarkable work by Agnieszka Osipa on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.