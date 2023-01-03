My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Jax the Mysterious Bard

by 1 Comment

I confess I have no earthly idea how I stumbled upon this darling young woman and her Celtic-style vocals. All I know is that I can’t stop playing them. She’s a blogger’s nightmare. In typical young person fashion, she’s left no trail of biographical information about herself. She just pops up on social media and slays. I know she’s a LARPer (Live Action Role Play) but other than that, I can tell you nothing about her. I assume she’s from Ireland, but even that’s speculation.

Cleverly, the mysterious Jax only releases snippets of her recordings on social media, thereby ensuring people will get her music on one of the music services for which she is paid. Those services include Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube Music. Good for her. Why should we get it for free? A girl’s got to eat.

I’m sorry the embeds below are all over the place, but this girl is kind of all over the place. More power to you, Jax! And don’t miss her covers which are just spectacular.

You can hear all of the lovely music by Jax the Bard on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

@jax.the.bard

Star of the County Down 🌟🌿 #starofthecountydown #folkmusic #duetwithme

♬ The Star of County Down – Jax 🌸
@jax.the.bard

Edge Of Night ✨ (Pippin’s song) #lordoftherings #lotr #pippinssong #edgeofnight #bard #hobbit

♬ Edge Of Night Pippins Song – Jax 🌸
@jax.the.bard

Today I learned @thehighkingsofficial are on TikTok, so it’s a great day 🍀 #spancillhill #folk #irish #irishmusic #celtic #celticmusic #irishfolk #irishtrad #thehighkings

♬ Spancill Hill – Jax 🌸
@jax.the.bard

Devils Backbone🔥 added to my LARP playlist ✔️✔️✔️ (by the Civil Wars) #thecivilwars #thedevilsbackbone #folk

♬ Devils Backbone – Jax 🌸
@jax.the.bard

@✨Seth✨ Glimpse Of Us x Until I Found You makes a beautiful mashup 💛 @Joji @Stephen Sanchez #glimpseofus #untilifoundyou #mashup #duet

♬ GlimpseOfUs x UntilIFoundYou Jax and Seth – Jax 🌸
@jax.the.bard

Just had to sing with @MALINDA on her BREATHTAKING cover of @Paris Palomas “The Fruits” 🖤 #thefruits #duet #siren

♬ original sound – MALINDA
@jax.the.bard

Sixteen Tons. Thought this was appropriate for today #folk #sixteentons #landshanty

♬ Sixteen Tons – Jax 🌸

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Jax the Mysterious Bard

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 3, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Great voice. She could be a member of Celtic Women group. Totally enjoyed it. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.