Jax the Mysterious Bard

I confess I have no earthly idea how I stumbled upon this darling young woman and her Celtic-style vocals. All I know is that I can’t stop playing them. She’s a blogger’s nightmare. In typical young person fashion, she’s left no trail of biographical information about herself. She just pops up on social media and slays. I know she’s a LARPer (Live Action Role Play) but other than that, I can tell you nothing about her. I assume she’s from Ireland, but even that’s speculation.

Cleverly, the mysterious Jax only releases snippets of her recordings on social media, thereby ensuring people will get her music on one of the music services for which she is paid. Those services include Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube Music. Good for her. Why should we get it for free? A girl’s got to eat.

I’m sorry the embeds below are all over the place, but this girl is kind of all over the place. More power to you, Jax! And don’t miss her covers which are just spectacular.

You can hear all of the lovely music by Jax the Bard on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.