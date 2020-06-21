Dad Jokes Day

I don’t remember when dad jokes became a thing that other people talked about, but I have been living with them for 5+ decades now. My father is no performer, nor is he a particularly glib public speaker. Nonetheless, every year when my extended family would get together, my dad would bring one joke and tell it over and over until everyone present had heard it. They all thought he was hilarious. What they didn’t know is that he dragged me to the library a month before to help him find THE joke, then made me listen to him practice until he had it down cold. He kept it on an index card in his breast pocket and popped it out every night at dinner. So by the time Dad was entertaining my 32 cousins with his joke-telling skills, my mother, brother, and I (and eventually my sister) had been subjected to it at least 30 times.

I am very fortunate. My father is still telling terrible jokes (and still practicing them on me). But to those of us whose dad is no longer with them, I hope today’s post brings you a smile and maybe helps you remember a time when your dad told you a terrible joke.

I’d like to wish a happy Father’s Day to all those fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers, uncles, much-older-brothers, and to every man who has ever told a terrible, dad-level joke to an exasperated child. Don’t ever stop, no matter how much we complain!

Today’s post is dedicated to SP and her lovely dad, MP. XOXO