Dad Jokes Day

I don’t remember when dad jokes became a thing that other people talked about, but I have been living with them for 5+ decades now. My father is no performer, nor is he a particularly glib public speaker. Nonetheless, every year when my extended family would get together, my dad would bring one joke and tell it over and over until everyone present had heard it. They all thought he was hilarious. What they didn’t know is that he dragged me to the library a month before to help him find THE joke, then made me listen to him practice until he had it down cold. He kept it on an index card in his breast pocket and popped it out every night at dinner. So by the time Dad was entertaining my 32 cousins with his joke-telling skills, my mother, brother, and I (and eventually my sister) had been subjected to it at least 30 times.
I am very fortunate. My father is still telling terrible jokes (and still practicing them on me). But to those of us whose dad is no longer with them, I hope today’s post brings you a smile and maybe helps you remember a time when your dad told you a terrible joke.
I’d like to wish a happy Father’s Day to all those fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers, uncles, much-older-brothers, and to every man who has ever told a terrible, dad-level joke to an exasperated child. Don’t ever stop, no matter how much we complain!
Today’s post is dedicated to SP and her lovely dad, MP. XOXO
I am having a hard time to stop laughing to type this. Fun way to start the day. Hal
Excellent! My plan to make my people happy is working!
Good ones. I really like the Wi-Fi one.
That one was great!
The menfolk in my house all groaned and giggled at these jokes. My husband is fanatical about puns – often very laboured or obscure puns at that – and our sons appear to have inherited the pun gene. My Dad is basically a stand up comedian who hates public speaking. In informal situations, however, he is renowned as a raconteur and often takes center stage. His specialism is shaggy dog stories with a ridiculous pay off but he tells them so well that he somehow ends up having everyone hooting with laughter.
How fantastic! That’s exactly my memory of the people I met in Scotland. I would have loved growing up in a funny house. I was in charge of shenanigans. But it would have been nice to hand over the mic once in a while.
I am one of eight kids and, under our Dad’s influence, we all ended up being wisecrackers but in different ways. My thing, for instance, is snarky or witty comments that make people laugh rather than straight up jokes.
