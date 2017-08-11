According to rat aficionado, Diane Özdamar, rats are clean and loving and yes, “like tiny dogs.” I’m not sure I’m convinced of their canine leanings, but I have to admit that these photos are seriously charming. While I’m not about to run out to Rats-R-Us for a new companion, I do find these creatures pretty appealing. Hope you do, too!
You can check out all of Diane Özdamar’s animal photography on her website, and on Twitter, Facebook, Behance, and 500PX.
All images property of Diane Özdamar.
August 11, 2017 at 6:24 am
Admittedly, they ate pretty cute. Especially the one sleeping in the present box.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 9:06 am
The photographs certainly do make them look attractive!
LikeLike
August 11, 2017 at 6:30 am
My granddaughter had a pair of them the last I knew. Hers were cute and friendly. She is a zoo keeper at the Memphis TN zoo. I have moved to Florida so I don’t get to see her often.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 9:06 am
A zoo keeper! How fun! I’m sorry you don’t get to see her enough, though.
LikeLike
August 11, 2017 at 7:33 am
You know I hesitated with this one, right? How cute!! The trio hold cheese(??). Look at those tiny hands!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 9:07 am
I’m a sucker for animals of nearly all types, so I fell for the hands, too.
LikeLike
August 11, 2017 at 7:38 am
My sister had a pet rat when we were kids. He was a truly GREAT pet. Snuggly and sweet… he’d sit on your shoulder to watch TV. I, on the other hand, had an adorable little hamster. It bit me. Never get a hamster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 9:07 am
That’s pretty cute! (The rat, not the hamster. He was clearly an asshole.)
LikeLike
August 11, 2017 at 7:52 am
Having owned both dogs and rats most of my life, I will assure you that YES, they are just like little dogs. Mine great me with wiggles and licks, love tummy rubs, come when they are called. Will do almost anything for a head sctritch and one of them oddly even wags his tail. I have one that loves to fetch too. They are smart, genuinely affectionate and honestly, the best friends I have ever had. Oh, I love my dog too 😉. The domestic rat has about as much resemblance to the wild rat as your Golden Retriever has to a coyote. Thanks for giving them a nod.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 9:08 am
How cute! I had no idea they were so affectionate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 7:59 am
I didn’t watch the video until now. What they are showing you is how a rat “purrs”. It’s called boggling. They get so happy that the pressure behind their eyes causes them to vibrate the same way a cat vibrates it’s sinuses to purr. Rats grind their teeth and lick as well, called bruxing. This is a sign of feeling content and safe. That’s a happy fella!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 9:09 am
I read “boggling” as blogging, and was starting to get jealous. The noise I make when I’m blogging is more like typing and drinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 10:23 am
So very adorable! I had pet rats when I was a kid and they do make terrific pets. They are very clever and friendly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 10:38 am
Alright, I guess if you and Lisa say so, I have to believe it. I just spend a lot of time watching the rats run around the NYC subway, and while they don’t bother me, I’m not inclined to snuggle with them either.
LikeLike
August 11, 2017 at 11:21 am
I had a rat once–Jacques Le Rat. My sister accidentally murdered it via starvation while I was at camp. N.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 11:54 am
Oh, dear. That’s terrible.
LikeLike
August 11, 2017 at 11:38 am
I just keep tinking of my childhood on the farm, where the rats weren’t cute and rather destructive. To each their own though. I know of some people who are all about the love on the rat…
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 11, 2017 at 11:55 am
I’m kind of with you on this one, but I am trying to give them a chance. At least the clean, appealing ones…
LikeLike
August 11, 2017 at 12:33 pm
I’m not a rat hater but I never had any interest in owning one but when my daughter was in her teens, she wanted one so I let her have it. It was super cute but I ended up having to be the one to clean up after it and then start exercising it. Little did I know at the time but I was highly allergic. It happened slowly and progressively got worse to where I was so sick all the time due to allergies. Unfortunately, I had no idea it was the rat that was causing me to react to everything else around me. I just thought that I was slowly starting to become allergic to everything. Then one day while I was playing with it, it’s nails scratched my arm and the scratch puffed up. I had one of those moments of extreme clarity. The rat did this to me! I found him a good home and took a year to completely recover but it got better immediately. I can appreciate the pictures (they are super cute) but a rat will not be invited into my home ever again. LoL
LikeLike