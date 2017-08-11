My OBT

Rats!

by

Diane Özdamar

According to rat aficionado, Diane Özdamar, rats are clean and loving and yes, “like tiny dogs.” I’m not sure I’m convinced of their canine leanings, but I have to admit that these photos are seriously charming. While I’m not about to run out to Rats-R-Us for a new companion, I do find these creatures pretty appealing. Hope you do, too!

You can check out all of Diane Özdamar’s animal photography on her website, and on Twitter, Facebook, Behance, and 500PX.

All images property of Diane Özdamar.

19 thoughts on “Rats!

  1. everydaystrangeblog
    August 11, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Admittedly, they ate pretty cute. Especially the one sleeping in the present box.

  2. janhaltn
    August 11, 2017 at 6:30 am

    My granddaughter had a pair of them the last I knew. Hers were cute and friendly. She is a zoo keeper at the Memphis TN zoo. I have moved to Florida so I don’t get to see her often.

  3. loisajay
    August 11, 2017 at 7:33 am

    You know I hesitated with this one, right? How cute!! The trio hold cheese(??). Look at those tiny hands!

  4. Lisa DeCaro
    August 11, 2017 at 7:38 am

    My sister had a pet rat when we were kids. He was a truly GREAT pet. Snuggly and sweet… he’d sit on your shoulder to watch TV. I, on the other hand, had an adorable little hamster. It bit me. Never get a hamster.

  5. Gillian C Bruce -Tangible Imaginings
    August 11, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Having owned both dogs and rats most of my life, I will assure you that YES, they are just like little dogs. Mine great me with wiggles and licks, love tummy rubs, come when they are called. Will do almost anything for a head sctritch and one of them oddly even wags his tail. I have one that loves to fetch too. They are smart, genuinely affectionate and honestly, the best friends I have ever had. Oh, I love my dog too 😉. The domestic rat has about as much resemblance to the wild rat as your Golden Retriever has to a coyote. Thanks for giving them a nod.

  6. Gillian C Bruce -Tangible Imaginings
    August 11, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I didn’t watch the video until now. What they are showing you is how a rat “purrs”. It’s called boggling. They get so happy that the pressure behind their eyes causes them to vibrate the same way a cat vibrates it’s sinuses to purr. Rats grind their teeth and lick as well, called bruxing. This is a sign of feeling content and safe. That’s a happy fella!

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 11, 2017 at 10:23 am

    So very adorable! I had pet rats when I was a kid and they do make terrific pets. They are very clever and friendly.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      August 11, 2017 at 10:38 am

      Alright, I guess if you and Lisa say so, I have to believe it. I just spend a lot of time watching the rats run around the NYC subway, and while they don’t bother me, I’m not inclined to snuggle with them either.

  8. memadtwo
    August 11, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I had a rat once–Jacques Le Rat. My sister accidentally murdered it via starvation while I was at camp. N.

  9. Sui Generis Whips
    August 11, 2017 at 11:38 am

    I just keep tinking of my childhood on the farm, where the rats weren’t cute and rather destructive. To each their own though. I know of some people who are all about the love on the rat…

  10. Yolanda Chavez Sherman
    August 11, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I’m not a rat hater but I never had any interest in owning one but when my daughter was in her teens, she wanted one so I let her have it. It was super cute but I ended up having to be the one to clean up after it and then start exercising it. Little did I know at the time but I was highly allergic. It happened slowly and progressively got worse to where I was so sick all the time due to allergies. Unfortunately, I had no idea it was the rat that was causing me to react to everything else around me. I just thought that I was slowly starting to become allergic to everything. Then one day while I was playing with it, it’s nails scratched my arm and the scratch puffed up. I had one of those moments of extreme clarity. The rat did this to me! I found him a good home and took a year to completely recover but it got better immediately. I can appreciate the pictures (they are super cute) but a rat will not be invited into my home ever again. LoL

