According to rat aficionado, Diane Özdamar, rats are clean and loving and yes, “like tiny dogs.” I’m not sure I’m convinced of their canine leanings, but I have to admit that these photos are seriously charming. While I’m not about to run out to Rats-R-Us for a new companion, I do find these creatures pretty appealing. Hope you do, too!

