Etsomnia™ 149: Getting Rhinestoned

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I make no secret of the fact that I love . bling , Glitter , crystals , I’m drawn to diamonds like a magpie (or a toddler). But I employ sparkly things with sparkle . Rhinestones in particular can go horribly, hilariously great care . There are people who will put wrong on rhinestones . Sometimes it anything , often, it kind of works . Take shoes, for example. Either they’re really doesn’t or beautifully done or trying too hard . And this being Etsy, there’s a whole lot of just plain sad in between. WTF
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
With so many beautiful, delicate
out there, why would you goober up your wedding dress with this glass disaster? shoulder necklaces
Think about this. Someone looked at these shorts and thought, “Nope. Too plain. I know, rhinestones!”
Nothing says true love like these wedding clogs. And of course, Etsy has the
to go with them! perfect dress
Hey, look! A pee-cock!
This drool-worthy twenties bakelite purse is way out of my budget but mmrrooww! Sold by
PurseSue
This sheer rhinestone crop top would be stunning over a simple strapless wedding dress! By
CamillaChristine
This “treasure dish” is proof that some treasures should remain buried.
Rhinestone “wedding” vase. Even the toilet-paper-and-plastic-flower centerpieces at my Barbie weddings were in better taste than this dreck.
“Your most treasured family photos deserve a special frame.” (Okay, yes, I switched out the picture. I’m a scamp!)
This aggressively-embellished “Dior” cigarette case is just one more reason to quit smoking. (But there are many others.)
Festooned flamingo? Marie Antoinette’s underwear? Liberace’s garbage? Wrong again. It’s a “Fairy tale Cinderella wedding shoe.” It’s a wonder she only kicked off one of them.
If you want rhinestones on your shoes, how about something like these beauties! By
KOCouture
“You know what would be sexy? An owl corset!” Said no one ever.
Green nose in 3…2…1…
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Design, Etsomnia™, Fashion, Humor, Shopping | Tags: Etsomnia, etsy, fashion, funny, humor, jewelry, Postaday, rhinestones | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
August 10, 2017 at 10:29 am
We are soul sisters. I spend entirely too much time on Etsy. I hate that they’ve changed the rules and are letting a lot of the cheap manufactured crap from China in. I think that it was better when it was all handmade. But I still can’t stay away…
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2017 at 10:44 am
Nice to meet a fellow sufferer! It’s just addictive, and the worse, the better! My wife used to call me her eBabe because of all the time I spent on eBay, but Etsy has definitely replaced them in my heart.
LikeLike