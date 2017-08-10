Etsomnia™ 149: Getting Rhinestoned

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I make no secret of the fact that I love bling. Glitter, crystals, diamonds, I’m drawn to sparkly things like a magpie (or a toddler). But I employ sparkle with great care. Rhinestones in particular can go horribly, hilariously wrong. There are people who will put rhinestones on anything. Sometimes it kind of works, often, it really doesn’t. Take shoes, for example. Either they’re beautifully done or trying too hard or just plain sad. And this being Etsy, there’s a whole lot of WTF in between.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!