Etsomnia™ 149: Getting Rhinestoned

“Rave bra top.” I guess, if you call this a rave

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I make no secret of the fact that I love bling. Glitter, crystals, diamonds, I’m drawn to sparkly things like a magpie (or a toddler). But I employ sparkle with great care. Rhinestones in particular can go horribly, hilariously wrong. There are people who will put rhinestones on anything. Sometimes it kind of works, often, it really doesn’t. Take shoes, for example. Either they’re beautifully done or trying too hard or just plain sad. And this being Etsy, there’s a whole lot of WTF in between.

With so many beautiful, delicate shoulder necklaces out there, why would you goober up your wedding dress with this glass disaster?

Think about this. Someone looked at these shorts and thought, “Nope. Too plain. I know, rhinestones!”

Beautiful AND representing a good cause! By PrintsAtTheJunction

In Vegas, even your car is expected to sparkle! Rather nicely done by CrystalsDesignUnique

Nothing says true love like these wedding clogs. And of course, Etsy has the perfect dress to go with them!

Hey, look! A pee-cock!

This drool-worthy twenties bakelite purse is way out of my budget but mmrrooww! Sold by PurseSue

This sheer rhinestone crop top would be stunning over a simple strapless wedding dress! By CamillaChristine

This “treasure dish” is proof that some treasures should remain buried.

Rhinestone “wedding” vase. Even the toilet-paper-and-plastic-flower centerpieces at my Barbie weddings were in better taste than this dreck.

“Your most treasured family photos deserve a special frame.” (Okay, yes, I switched out the picture. I’m a scamp!)

This aggressively-embellished “Dior” cigarette case is just one more reason to quit smoking. (But there are many others.)

Festooned flamingo? Marie Antoinette’s underwear? Liberace’s garbage? Wrong again. It’s a “Fairy tale Cinderella wedding shoe.” It’s a wonder she only kicked off one of them.

If you want rhinestones on your shoes, how about something like these beauties! By KOCouture

“You know what would be sexy? An owl corset!” Said no one ever.

Green nose in 3…2…1…

This is a “decorative ball.” Not to be confused with these decorative balls.

  1. scotcheather
    August 10, 2017 at 10:29 am

    We are soul sisters. I spend entirely too much time on Etsy. I hate that they’ve changed the rules and are letting a lot of the cheap manufactured crap from China in. I think that it was better when it was all handmade. But I still can’t stay away…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      August 10, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Nice to meet a fellow sufferer! It’s just addictive, and the worse, the better! My wife used to call me her eBabe because of all the time I spent on eBay, but Etsy has definitely replaced them in my heart.

      Like

      Reply

