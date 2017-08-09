Gorillaz in the Mist

In the early aughts, I was absolutely crazy about the virtual band Gorillaz. Their mix of bliss-out synth and great vocals and rap passages and their knack for finding an unforgettable hook made for a great sound. And Gorillaz’ super cool videos elevated their music even further. I was not alone in my adoration, either. They won all kinds of awards, including a Grammy and two MTV Video Music Awards. They even made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Successful Virtual Band. But their video style was very much of the time, with clear roots in street art and video games. The band’s visuals and videos were designed and animated by one of my favorite comic artists, Jamie Hewlett, of Tank Girl fame. But as much as I loved it, it was all a bit young for me, and I eventually kind of outgrew them. Or so I thought.

I just stumbled across a couple of the videos for their latest album, released in April of 2017, and it looks like I’m not the only one who grew up. Both their music and their video style have matured, and I’m in love all over again. Hewlett’s style has really developed, and while the first video below lacks his signatures, the rest are definitely instantly recognizable.

And here’s the 360° version! I can’t even imagine how much time this must have taken!

And for old times’ sake, here’s the video that made me first fall in love with the band. Sorry, the virtual band.

You can follow Gorillaz on their website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.