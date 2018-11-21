The Thrill of the Chase

Sculptor Andrew Chase creates amazing, life-like animal sculptures using recycled metal materials. But it’s not enough for him to create beautiful still objects. Instead, all his amazing animal creations have the full natural range of motion that their living counterparts possess.
Before beginning one of his sculptures, Chase studies up on the animal, watching video after video of the creatures in motion, and even consulting biologists and, in the case of his T. rex, archaeologist.
“I don’t know why anybody doing this sort of project wouldn’t consult with an expert. I’d be insane not to. There’s literally no downside. I’ve found that the closer I adhere to the animal’s real physiology, the better the outcome. When I make a strong effort to be accurate, the pieces are better balanced, pose more easily, and are generally superior in every way.”
Chase uses all kinds of metal parts for his work; recycled transmission parts, conduit, plumbing pipe, and unidentifiable bits and bobs he finds in industrial salvage yards. His sculptures must be fascinating in person! And it’s not just his work that’s interesting to me:
“Andrew Chase spent his formative years in a religious cult on the shores of Massachusetts. At age nineteen, he decided that a life of poverty, obedience and chastity was not for him, so he hopped the fence and fled to southern Utah to become a whitewater raft guide. Ironically becoming the only person in recorded history to move to Utah seeking (and finding) a less religious environment.” Andrew Chase for the Stan Winston School of Character Arts (I really recommend you read this article. It’s fantastic. And don’t miss the last line.)
You can see more of the artist’s work on his website.
All images property of Andrew Chase.
