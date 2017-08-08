The Ministry of Silly Walks

This is both very cool and completely terrifying. Google’s artificial intelligence company, DeepMind, has developed an A.I. that has taught itself how to (virtually) walk, run, jump, and climb without any prior guidance or reference. The project is called “The Emergence of Locomotion Behaviors in Rich Environments,” and I read too much sci-fi to ignore the growing suspicion that it’s eventually going to lead to our demise.

The humanoid model’s method of running reminds me of Phoebe’s running style on “Friends,” and like Phoebe, machines aren’t self-conscious, so it doesn’t seem inclined to change its wacky style, either. On the bright side, this means that once the machines start running after us, at least we’ll have a good laugh while we’re trying to escape.

Sound designer Andreas Almström watched the video and decided something was missing, so here’s his take on it, complete with sound effects that make it seem like humanity might still have a fighting chance.

Or is that what they want us to think…