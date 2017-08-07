Si C’est Gratuit, C’est Pour Moi!*

*If it’s free, it’s for me
I am thrilled to report that there are 200+ free vintage posters available for download on Flickr courtesy of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design! The posters, which include some of my all time favorites, are advertisements from the French period of design known as La Belle Époque. The artworks, created between 1879 and 1914, include designs by some of the most famous artists of the period including Alphonse Mucha and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.
“In the late nineteenth century, lithographers began to use mass-produced zinc plates rather than stones in their printing process. This innovation allowed them to prepare multiple plates, each with a different color ink, and to print these with close registration on the same sheet of paper. Posters in a range of colors and variety of sizes could now be produced quickly, at modest cost. Skilled illustrators and graphic designers – such as Alphonse Mucha, Jules Chéret, Eugène Grasset, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec — quickly began to exploit this new technology; the “Golden Age of the Poster” (1890s through the First World War) was the spectacular result.
“This collection of over two hundred digital images of historic posters from the Belle Époque and early twentieth century was originally compiled to support the teaching of Design History and Graphic Design courses at the Minneapolis College of Art & Design. Many of the artists who designed posters during this period were already well-known in other media, such as painting and architecture. Their creative success helped to bridge the gap between “high art” and popular visual culture, and to introduce even those who never visited museums or galleries to examples of innovative modern design. Today, these striking posters are highly regarded as being among the most distinctive examples of fin-de-siecle styles such as Art Nouveau.”
The college’s image set, called “Art of the Poster 1880-1918,” can be accessed on Flickr, and you can check out the Minneapolis College of Art and Design on their website.
August 7, 2017
I’ve always loved the one with the black cat 🖤
August 7, 2017
One of my faves!
August 7, 2017
They look lovely!
August 7, 2017
They really do!
August 7, 2017
Good news…but how will I make room for them all? 🙂
August 7, 2017
Understood. We have the same problem!
August 7, 2017
And anyway, they’d make a striking ceiling covering!
August 7, 2017
It may come to that. We already have three of the ones you’ve shown. 🙂
August 7, 2017
I have the cat one on a bedroom clock 🙂
August 7, 2017
I love that!
August 7, 2017
I do like this period very much. In fact, I have the “tournee de chat noir” on my wall–but I have a black cat, so the connection came from the animal rather than the print. It has grown on me quite a bit since then, and I am sure that I could find something in those 200 images to relate to.
August 7, 2017
The style is just so lush and gorgeous, it’s always been one of my absolute favorite design periods. The Absinthe Robette poster at the top of the post is one I’ve had for as long as I can remember. Such yummy stuff!
August 7, 2017
What a treasure chest! Thanks for a remarkable find
August 7, 2017
I honestly whooped for joy when I found them!
August 7, 2017
What a fabulous resource. I am away to wander down that rabbit hole and waste a few hours now.
August 7, 2017
Have a lovely time!
August 7, 2017
Always nice to learn something as well as look at something beautiful, so thanks for including some of the historical info about these pieces of art from the “Golden Era of Posters”. (Didn’t know anything about that before now.) Thanks for expanding my understanding of that romantic era!
