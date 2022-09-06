Transition

My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fifteen-year-old Welsh classical singer Cai Thomas was worried. Everyone who knew him was worried. Cai had been singing with the choir of St Thomas-on-The Bourne since the age of 7, and at the age of 12, he was a finalist in BBC Radio 2’s 2019 Young Choristers of the Year competition. His beautiful, incredibly-pure soprano voice was getting him lots of attention. But time marches on, and even gifted children can’t remain small forever. He had to know the end was near. Remarkably, when the inevitable happened and his voice changed, Cai emerged as a lovely baritone! Below is his latest recording followed by a selection of his early recordings.

You can follow Cai Thomas, the talented young singer with the face and voice of an angel, on his website and on YouTube and Facebook.

