The Littlest Greenhouse

Located in beautiful Hunterdon County, New Jersey, makers Karen and Geoff Caldwell make some of the most desirable glass pieces I’ve ever seen. I previously shared some of Sunflower Glass Studio‘s stained, painted, beveled, and fused glass panels, but today I wanted to share with you their darling glass miniatures which include tabletop greenhouses, garden structures, and tiny outdoor furniture.

Their wee structures are amazingly elegant, and feature some truly inspired traditional Victorian details. Brass finials, beveled glass panels, hand-crafted glass lawn furniture, even tiny dried flowers grace these unspeakably lovely sculptures. I’m going to try, but I’m not sure I’ll be able to resist the lure of Sunflower Glass’s highly-desirable (and reasonably affordable) greenhouses.

You can see more of their beautiful glass creations on their website and you can follow them on Facebook.

All images property of Sunflower Glass Studio.