My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Littlest Greenhouse

5 Comments

sunflower 0a

Sunflower Glass Studio

Located in beautiful Hunterdon County, New Jersey, makers Karen and Geoff Caldwell make some of the most desirable glass pieces I’ve ever seen. I previously shared some of Sunflower Glass Studio‘s stained, painted, beveled, and fused glass panels, but today I wanted to share with you their darling glass miniatures which include tabletop greenhouses, garden structures, and tiny outdoor furniture.

Their wee structures are amazingly elegant, and feature some truly inspired traditional Victorian details. Brass finials, beveled glass panels, hand-crafted glass lawn furniture, even tiny dried flowers grace these unspeakably lovely sculptures. I’m going to try, but I’m not sure I’ll be able to resist the lure of Sunflower Glass’s highly-desirable (and reasonably affordable) greenhouses.

You can see more of their beautiful glass creations on their website and you can follow them on Facebook.

All images property of Sunflower Glass Studio.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on "The Littlest Greenhouse

Leave a comment

  1. Charles Cooke
    November 17, 2018 at 7:12 am

    WOW You almost forget that thet are tiny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    November 17, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Love all of them. They are truely beautiful — Hal

    Like

    Reply

