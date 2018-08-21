Four Decades of Glass

I find the artists I profile in many different ways, but sometimes, the planets align, and they find me! Thanks to a forward by ScorchedEyeStudio (thank you, Paula!), one of the artists at Sunflower Glass Studio commented on my most recent glass post. When I went to check out their website, I was greeted with the stunning panel above, and I knew it was meant to be!
Opened in 1978 (!), Sunflower Glass Studio is headed up by Karen and Geoff Caldwell. The studio is located on the Delaware River in rural Hunterdon County, New Jersey, one of my favorite places on the planet. I can’t wait to visit them next time I’m in the neighborhood.
“We combine four distinct and demanding techniques – glass fusing, glass painting, glass beveling and stained glass – enabling us to create richly detailed and uniquely designed pieces that feature botanical scenes, ornate classical designs, and arts & crafts styles.”
The pair makes all kinds of magnificent glass panels, but my hands-down favorites are the fused patchwork series like the one above. I just can’t stop looking at them! There’s something about their use of many different glass techniques together that makes the whole so intriguing.
You can follow Sunflower Glass Studio on their website and on Facebook.
All images property of Sunflower Glass Studio, used with permission.
August 21, 2018 at 6:31 am
Thank you Donna for admiring our work. I appreciate your thoughtfulness and hope you visit us when you are in the neighborhood!
August 21, 2018 at 7:59 am
Beautiful!!! I wonder how many hours went into a couple of those. I can’t just pick one I like more than the others. Every one is just beautiful. Sorry I will never get up there to see them myself. Too old to leave Florida. Hal
August 21, 2018 at 12:55 pm
I’m glad you like them as much as I do! Traveling does seem to get harder every year. At least you’re in a great place!
August 21, 2018 at 8:08 am
Oh I love this. The painted ones are so rich in color. Beautiful.
August 21, 2018 at 12:04 pm
You can buy all types of glass that the color in fused into the glass when being made. So, I wonder if some of these are ‘painted’ or various shades of glass.
August 21, 2018 at 1:07 pm
I think it’s a combination. They talk about their fauna being made in the medieval painted glass style, much like antique figural church windows.
August 21, 2018 at 12:55 pm
I think they’re just fascinating!
August 21, 2018 at 8:40 am
I love these, especially the Mecanopsis one. I just love Blue Poppies! 🙂
August 21, 2018 at 12:56 pm
They really are fantastic!
August 21, 2018 at 9:40 am
Wow, beautiful!❤
August 21, 2018 at 12:58 pm
So pleased you enjoyed them!
