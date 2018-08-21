My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Four Decades of Glass

Sunflower Glass Studio

I find the artists I profile in many different ways, but sometimes, the planets align, and they find me! Thanks to a forward by ScorchedEyeStudio (thank you, Paula!), one of the artists at Sunflower Glass Studio commented on my most recent glass post. When I went to check out their website, I was greeted with the stunning panel above, and I knew it was meant to be!

Opened in 1978 (!), Sunflower Glass Studio is headed up by Karen and Geoff Caldwell. The studio is located on the Delaware River in rural Hunterdon County, New Jersey, one of my favorite places on the planet. I can’t wait to visit them next time I’m in the neighborhood.

“We combine four distinct and demanding techniques – glass fusing, glass painting, glass beveling and stained glass – enabling us to create richly detailed and uniquely designed pieces that feature botanical scenes, ornate classical designs, and arts & crafts styles.”

The pair makes all kinds of magnificent glass panels, but my hands-down favorites are the fused patchwork series like the one above. I just can’t stop looking at them! There’s something about their use of many different glass techniques together that makes the whole so intriguing.

You can follow Sunflower Glass Studio on their website and on Facebook.

All images property of Sunflower Glass Studio, used with permission.

sunflower 1sunflower 2sunflower 2asunflower 3sunflower 4sunflower 5sunflower 6sunflower 7sunflower 8sunflower 9sunflower 10sunflower 11sunflower 12sunflower 13sunflower 14sunflower 15

 

11 thoughts on “Four Decades of Glass

  1. Karen Caldwell
    August 21, 2018 at 6:31 am

    Thank you Donna for admiring our work. I appreciate your thoughtfulness and hope you visit us when you are in the neighborhood!

  2. janhaltn
    August 21, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Beautiful!!! I wonder how many hours went into a couple of those. I can’t just pick one I like more than the others. Every one is just beautiful. Sorry I will never get up there to see them myself. Too old to leave Florida. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    August 21, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Oh I love this. The painted ones are so rich in color. Beautiful.

  4. mybeautfulthings
    August 21, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I love these, especially the Mecanopsis one. I just love Blue Poppies! 🙂

