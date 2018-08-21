Four Decades of Glass

I find the artists I profile in many different ways, but sometimes, the planets align, and they find me! Thanks to a forward by ScorchedEyeStudio (thank you, Paula!), one of the artists at Sunflower Glass Studio commented on my most recent glass post. When I went to check out their website, I was greeted with the stunning panel above, and I knew it was meant to be!

Opened in 1978 (!), Sunflower Glass Studio is headed up by Karen and Geoff Caldwell. The studio is located on the Delaware River in rural Hunterdon County, New Jersey, one of my favorite places on the planet. I can’t wait to visit them next time I’m in the neighborhood.

“We combine four distinct and demanding techniques – glass fusing, glass painting, glass beveling and stained glass – enabling us to create richly detailed and uniquely designed pieces that feature botanical scenes, ornate classical designs, and arts & crafts styles.”

The pair makes all kinds of magnificent glass panels, but my hands-down favorites are the fused patchwork series like the one above. I just can’t stop looking at them! There’s something about their use of many different glass techniques together that makes the whole so intriguing.

You can follow Sunflower Glass Studio on their website and on Facebook.

All images property of Sunflower Glass Studio, used with permission.