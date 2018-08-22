Inna Dreams

Inna Ol’Shansky/InnDreamGalleryWhile studying art in her native Russia, Inna Ol’Shansky tried many different art forms before she discovered her affinity for clay, bronze, and oil paints. In 1993, the artist relocated to Israel and opened her first gallery in Tel Aviv, and has been working as a full-time artist ever since.

When I first saw the piece above, I was immediately charmed by its whimsy and character, but based on the use of color and the shape, I assumed the artist would hail from South America rather than from Russia (and Israel). Ol’Shansky is full of surprises!

Maybe it’s her decades of experience, but Ol’Shansky has such confidence in her creative process, she doesn’t feel the need to plan her work. Instead, she just dives right in. I really admire that!

“I work very intuitively… Until I get my hands on the clay, I am never sure exactly what the end result will be. My way of working is to be guided by my instincts and to let the flow of ideas take me where they will.”

You can see and purchase Inna Ol’Shansky’s beautiful sculptures on her website and in her Etsy shop, InnDreamGallery.

