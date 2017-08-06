My OBT

There’s No Place Like Holm

by

paperholm

Artist Charles Young is building an ever-growing miniature city entirely of paper. He calls the project Paperholm. Every day, the artist creates a new building or object or machine or creature, many incorporating moving parts. He then shoots hypnotic stop-motion gifs animating his creations.

Young has created hundreds of these beautiful, diminuitive artworks, and I had a tough time resisting the urge to include all of them. As much fun as his sillier pieces are, I think his less whimsical buildings are even more amazing. He’d make one hell of a good architect!

You can follow Young on his website and on Instagram.

All images property of Charles Young.

  1. roberta m
    August 6, 2017 at 6:24 am

    These are amazing-hard to stop looking at them! Great find!

