Trachtenberg

Award-winning photographer Robert Trachtenberg is redefining masculinity, using well-known actors, comedians, and other male icons, often accompanied by their canine best friends. In his book “Red-Blooded American Male,” the photographer explores – and exploits – the self-deprecating, silly side of luminaries like Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, and my favorite, Neil Patrick Harris. Trachtenberg devises clever, ludicrous scenarios for his muses, scenes that make us go ha-ha-ha-hmmm.

I love how generous the photos’ subjects are, how unafraid they are to make themselves ridiculous. The project has made me like all of them as people even more than I did before. At once a tribute and a send-up, Trachtenberg’s work is an irreverent homage to male icons, both famous and infamous. I hope you find them as funny and admirable and entertaining as I do!

Follow Trachtenberg on his website and on Instagram.

All images property of Robert Trachtenberg.

