In a Heartbeat

Beth David and Esteban Bravo

This is a beautiful animated story by Ringling College of Art and Design students Beth David and Esteban Bravo. The story is told without words, but it nonetheless speaks volumes. Published three days ago, the video has gone viral in no time, racking up 13 million views (and counting). If you’ve seen it already, I apologize. I just could not resist sharing it.

The fact that the film portrays a coming out story really touched the LGBTQ community. Though it started with a modest Kickstarter campaign, the film students raised almost 5 times the amount they requested to complete their computer animation thesis.

You can learn more about the film and the filmmakers on Facebook and Tumblr. You can also follow Beth David and Esteban Bravo on Instagram.

2 thoughts on “In a Heartbeat

  1. Penny Lane Writes
    August 4, 2017 at 8:25 am

    How wonderful! Love has no labels! Thank you for sharing!

  2. Ellie
    August 4, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Truly a beautiful thing. Thanks for brightening my morning.

