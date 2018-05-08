Spiller Level: Expert

Let me start by confessing that I am a spiller. Can’t help it, and I have no idea why it happens. My hands don’t shake, I’m not particularly careless, but there it is. Typically next to me on the tablecloth. So this would be a really good skill for me to learn.

Giulia Barnadelli is also a spiller, but in her case, it’s more art than artlessness. She has a thoroughly entertaining Insta account filled with spills which she has turned into something wonderful.

“Wen I drink coffee, I reflect on the nuances that I could create if I flipped it on the table. At breakfast, I can imagine the footprints left by a cat who walked into the jam.”

Waiters must just cringe when they see her coming…

You can see all of the prolific artist’s fun work on her Instagram.

All images property of Giulia Barnadelli.