Spiller Level: Expert

Let me start by confessing that I am a spiller. Can’t help it, and I have no idea why it happens. My hands don’t shake, I’m not particularly careless, but there it is. Typically next to me on the tablecloth. So this would be a really good skill for me to learn.
Giulia Barnadelli is also a spiller, but in her case, it’s more art than artlessness. She has a thoroughly entertaining Insta account filled with spills which she has turned into something wonderful.
“Wen I drink coffee, I reflect on the nuances that I could create if I flipped it on the table. At breakfast, I can imagine the footprints left by a cat who walked into the jam.”
Waiters must just cringe when they see her coming…
You can see all of the prolific artist’s fun work on her Instagram.
All images property of Giulia Barnadelli.
May 8, 2018 at 6:57 am
I am drinking my coffee right now while I sit at my computer. Dang! I so want to spill this darn thing.
May 8, 2018 at 6:59 am
I had the same thought!
May 8, 2018 at 7:09 am
I our second date, when I knew Len was “the one,” I said, “I just have to warn you. I spill things.” He calmly replied, “I get my sweater caught on door handles.” 😉
May 8, 2018 at 7:53 am
I completely love you two! XO
May 8, 2018 at 8:44 am
Wow, so cool, now I want to spill my coffee.
May 8, 2018 at 9:49 am
We all seem to be having the same reaction. Maybe we should declare it national coffee spilling day!
May 8, 2018 at 8:44 am
I will never look at a spill the same again–I’m not even going to get upset the next time it happens; I’ll just be reminded of this wonderful work. 🙂
May 8, 2018 at 9:49 am
I’m so sorely tempted to try it myself…
May 8, 2018 at 9:02 am
I love this! But my spills usually go all over the table….big picture.
May 8, 2018 at 9:50 am
Hahah! Mine tend to head straight for the electronics.
May 8, 2018 at 12:03 pm
I could be totally wrong. Not the first time and probbly not the last time. I think she does the art first and what appears to be container that it spilled from last. Either way, I love all of them Hal
May 8, 2018 at 12:52 pm
That’s clever!
May 8, 2018 at 1:02 pm
I love the cleverness of this as well as the artistry. It’s a fun blend of tightly planned and executed illustration with the spontaneity and lack of control of the spill element. I don’t drink coffee but can be a sloppy eater but usually only when I am eating something like curry that will stain my clothes or if I am wearing white.
May 8, 2018 at 4:49 pm
And that is why I nearly always wear black! Everything else ends up looking like something between a Rorschach and a crime scene.
May 8, 2018 at 4:50 pm
Ha ha ha!
