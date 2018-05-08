My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Spiller Level: Expert

by 15 Comments

spill

Giulia Barnadelli

Let me start by confessing that I am a spiller. Can’t help it, and I have no idea why it happens. My hands don’t shake, I’m not particularly careless, but there it is. Typically next to me on the tablecloth. So this would be a really good skill for me to learn.

Giulia Barnadelli is also a spiller, but in her case, it’s more art than artlessness. She has a thoroughly entertaining Insta account filled with spills which she has turned into something wonderful.

“Wen I drink coffee, I reflect on the nuances that I could create if I flipped it on the table. At breakfast, I can imagine the footprints left by a cat who walked into the jam.”

Waiters must just cringe when they see her coming…

You can see all of the prolific artist’s fun work on her Instagram.

All images property of Giulia Barnadelli.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Spiller Level: Expert

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    May 8, 2018 at 6:57 am

    I am drinking my coffee right now while I sit at my computer. Dang! I so want to spill this darn thing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Lisa DeCaro
    May 8, 2018 at 7:09 am

    I our second date, when I knew Len was “the one,” I said, “I just have to warn you. I spill things.” He calmly replied, “I get my sweater caught on door handles.” 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Sharon Mann
    May 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Wow, so cool, now I want to spill my coffee.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. roberta m
    May 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I will never look at a spill the same again–I’m not even going to get upset the next time it happens; I’ll just be reminded of this wonderful work. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. beverly C Parkison
    May 8, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I love this! But my spills usually go all over the table….big picture.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. janhaltn
    May 8, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    I could be totally wrong. Not the first time and probbly not the last time. I think she does the art first and what appears to be container that it spilled from last. Either way, I love all of them Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 8, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    I love the cleverness of this as well as the artistry. It’s a fun blend of tightly planned and executed illustration with the spontaneity and lack of control of the spill element. I don’t drink coffee but can be a sloppy eater but usually only when I am eating something like curry that will stain my clothes or if I am wearing white.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s