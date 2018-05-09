Today’s gloriously beautiful thing was referred by fellow bloggers Alison and Don, who write Adventures in Wonderland. Go give them some love!

This is the magical, surreal New Zealand art museum known as World of WearableArt, WOW to those in the know. WOW’s museum hosts a permanent collection of weird and wonderful pieces created for their annual international design competition and show.

“WOW is a leading international design competition in New Zealand. A creative arts show where artists can push the boundaries of wearable art design.”

I’ve long wanted to see New Zealand, and now I have both a destination and a date!

You can see more of the thousands of fantastic, mind-blowing art on the WOW website and you can see their pieces in motion (which I think is a million times more fun!) on their YouTube channel.

