Today’s gloriously beautiful thing was referred by fellow bloggers Alison and Don, who write Adventures in Wonderland. Go give them some love!
This is the magical, surreal New Zealand art museum known as World of WearableArt, WOW to those in the know. WOW’s museum hosts a permanent collection of weird and wonderful pieces created for their annual international design competition and show.
“WOW is a leading international design competition in New Zealand. A creative arts show where artists can push the boundaries of wearable art design.”
I’ve long wanted to see New Zealand, and now I have both a destination and a date!
You can see more of the thousands of fantastic, mind-blowing art on the WOW website and you can see their pieces in motion (which I think is a million times more fun!) on their YouTube channel.
May 9, 2018 at 5:12 am
Absolutely amazing. Couldn’t stop watching. 😀
May 9, 2018 at 5:48 am
They really are phenomenal!
May 9, 2018 at 6:04 am
Thanks for the shoutout Donna. It’s quite extraordinary isn’t it? We meant to go to the museum in Nelson where they have a rotating collection but forgot! Then we discovered there happened to be an exhibition in Auckland so we did a lightening trip up to Auckland just to see it. We saw several of the garments that are featured in the first video.
Alison
May 9, 2018 at 6:50 am
That must have been incredible! Thank you so much for the recommendation. This show is on my must-see list for sure!
May 9, 2018 at 6:10 am
We saw lobster woman, and the horse among others. I knew they had that big extravaganza of a show every year – and some of it was being projected onto a wall in the museum in Auckland so I watched it for quite a while, but I’ve never seen the youtube videos! Thank you!
A.
