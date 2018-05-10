My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 182: Cutting Up

by

cut 0

Carmar Denim

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Have you seen these terrible things? Last week, this picture suddenly popped up everywhere alongside the story of how retailer Carmar Denim is selling these drafty disasters at $168 per pair. When I first spotted them, I thought I was suffering a daytime attack of Etsomnia™! Then when I checked out the retailer’s website, I realized they were sold out of the idiotic things. How is this possible?

This made me wonder what other hilariously cut up clothing could be found on my favorite shopping website. Not to be outdone, Etsy of course rose to the challenge. Thank goodness! All’s once again right with the world. There are budget knock-offs, of course, plus plenty of other cut out offerings from things that cover to things that definitely don’t. And let’s not forget that even when the cut up clothing thing is done well, we can’t all be Beyoncé.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I’m not going to lie. I kind of miss the pockets. And the crotch.

cut 2

Friends don’t let friends wear clothing this stupid. And are those knee-high stockings? Sheesh!

I know I’ve featured these before (though I couldn’t find the post), but suddenly, they’re not looking so bad…

cut 1

“Modern sweatshirt” by YourEmbarassingUncle. (Not really, but wouldn’t that be funny?)

What a wonderful idea! By Fancylooks, who also offers a tutorial so you can make it yourself!

I can’t even be bothered to wear shoes with laces…

These cut out sleeves are so well done! By PineappleRaindrops

“Sexy” cutout skirt. Maybe it’s the styling, but I think the results are less Rumer Willis than Amy Farrah Fowler.

What would you call the opposite of knee pads?

The one good thing I can say about this cropped top is that at least there isn’t that much of it.

These “Dreadlock Boho” jeans have rocketed straight up the Etsomnia charts to the all-time top 10 worst items of all time!

Distressed, cut, shredded, and chained. I’ve had days like that.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 182: Cutting Up

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    May 10, 2018 at 6:06 am

    YourEmbarassingUncle! Snicker.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Penny Wilson Writes
    May 10, 2018 at 6:46 am

    I like the shredded denim skirt and the angel wing tshirt. But the rest… not so much. Thanks for the great post! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Peg Stueber-Temp and Tea
    May 10, 2018 at 11:39 am

    If you slice it to shreds, they will come?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 10, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Agreed. Those hideous britches are definitely right up there with the worst Etsy items you have ever showcased. These garments prove that it is not always the case that less means more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

