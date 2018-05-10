Etsomnia™ 182: Cutting Up

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Have you seen these terrible things? Last week, this picture suddenly popped up everywhere alongside the story of how retailer Carmar Denim is selling these drafty disasters at $168 per pair. When I first spotted them, I thought I was suffering a daytime attack of Etsomnia™! Then when I checked out the retailer’s website, I realized they were sold out of the idiotic things. How is this possible?
This made me wonder what other hilariously cut up clothing could be found on my favorite shopping website. Not to be outdone, Etsy of course rose to the challenge. Thank goodness! All’s once again right with the world. There are budget knock-offs, of course, plus plenty of other cut out offerings from things that cover to things that definitely don’t. And let’s not forget that even when the cut up clothing thing is done well, we can’t all be Beyoncé.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
May 10, 2018 at 6:06 am
YourEmbarassingUncle! Snicker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 10, 2018 at 7:09 am
When I was growing up, our neighbors had that uncle. He was rough.
LikeLike
May 10, 2018 at 6:46 am
I like the shredded denim skirt and the angel wing tshirt. But the rest… not so much. Thanks for the great post! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 10, 2018 at 7:10 am
Thank you! It’s amazing the lengths people will go to just to show some skin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 10, 2018 at 8:19 am
Wild and creative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 10, 2018 at 1:44 pm
That’s a nice way of putting it!
LikeLike
May 10, 2018 at 11:39 am
If you slice it to shreds, they will come?
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 10, 2018 at 1:44 pm
But will they, though? Will they?
LikeLike
May 10, 2018 at 12:51 pm
Agreed. Those hideous britches are definitely right up there with the worst Etsy items you have ever showcased. These garments prove that it is not always the case that less means more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 10, 2018 at 1:45 pm
A very fair point. Etsy thrives on a nifty balance of too much and too little.
LikeLiked by 1 person