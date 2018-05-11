Mid-Century Mini

Michael Yurovic designs furniture. Tiny, tiny furniture. He’s known for his 1/12th scale mid-century modern replicas, which are so gorgeous, I long for the 1/1 version for my house. Yurkovic is an acknowledged industrial designer and artisan member of the International Guild of Miniature Artisans (IGMA). Yurovic’s brand is known as Atomic Miniature, which perfectly describes his aesthetic. These are the most perfect mid-century pieces I’ve ever seen, in any scale. Classics like like Charles and Ray Eames’ shell chair and Eero Saarinen’s tulip chair are miniturized and elevated at once, forming the perfect pocket furniture. (That’s a thing, right?)

“Yurkovic, like many children, got his start building model airplanes and cars with his father. This led him to a career in industrial design, where he worked on consumer electronic products like telephones, then a stint in toy consultancy, both of which required a lot of model-making. Then about two and a half years ago, after having dabbled in restoring midcentury modern furniture and further developing his hand skills, he walked into his first miniature show and noticed that there was an incredible void in the market for midcentury modern design. Everything was Victorian or otherwise traditional. “I didn’t quite know exactly how I would do it, but I knew I could,” Yurkovic recalled. “So I walked out of that show and dove straight into miniature, just full time midcentury modeling.” Curbed

You can see all of Yurovic’s stunning, perfect, tiny furniture on his website and on Facebook.

All images property of Michael Yurkovic.