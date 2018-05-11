Friday Afternoon Adventure

This popped up on my feed this morning, and I just couldn’t resist sharing it. These are the TNT Boys, three Filipino boys who do very good covers of other artists.
This one is pretty bizarre, but they’re clearly very talented singers and mimics. I think it’s the hair that’s freaking me out. That and the fact that I was always annoyed by the Bee Gees’ voices.
Have a good day!
May 11, 2018 at 11:09 am
Oh. My. God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 11, 2018 at 9:30 pm
Right?
LikeLike
May 11, 2018 at 11:15 am
Well…You have to admit they are pretty good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 11, 2018 at 9:30 pm
I do admit that, and many of their other covers aren’t even a little creepy. It’s the wigs.
LikeLike
May 11, 2018 at 1:38 pm
They are brilliant and hilarious and talented. I have to share this with my Bee Gee loathing husband.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 11, 2018 at 9:31 pm
Hahahaha!
LikeLiked by 1 person