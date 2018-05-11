My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Friday Afternoon Adventure

by 6 Comments

This popped up on my feed this morning, and I just couldn’t resist sharing it. These are the TNT Boys, three Filipino boys who do very good covers of other artists.

This one is pretty bizarre, but they’re clearly very talented singers and mimics. I think it’s the hair that’s freaking me out. That and the fact that I was always annoyed by the Bee Gees’ voices.

Have a good day!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Friday Afternoon Adventure

Leave a comment

  2. beverly C Parkison
    May 11, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Well…You have to admit they are pretty good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 11, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    They are brilliant and hilarious and talented. I have to share this with my Bee Gee loathing husband.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s