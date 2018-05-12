My OBT

Bird Photographer of the Year

Mario Cea Sanchez

I’m always excited when I find out about a new (or new to me) photography contest, and none make me happier than the nature and animal photography competitions. Today, I bring you the 2018 shortlist for the contest known as Bird Photographer of the Year. The winners will be announced in August, but if the unbelievable diving Kingfisher image above doesn’t win something, I’ll be very surprised!

“Bird Photographer of the Year is a competition that celebrates the artistry of bird photography and promotes conservation by contributing directly to the British Trust for Ornithology to support their conservation research.”

I’m glad to see that the funds raised by entry fees and the purchase of books goes to support bird conservation! Good entertainment and a good cause! The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) also hosts an annual bird photography and conservation camp for high schoolers. Watch this!

This is the contest’s third year, and submissions for the competition are split into categories: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Attention to Detail, Bird Behaviour, Birds in Flight, Garden and Urban Birds, and Creative Imagery. There’s also a special category for Young Bird Photographer of the Year.

You can check out all the competition submissions on the BPOTY contest website, you can find out more about the good work the BTO is doing on their site, and I recommend you go have a look around the website of the contest’s hosts, Nature Photographers Ltd.

bird 1 Pedro Jarque Krebs

Pedro Jarque Krebs

bird 2 Edmund Aylmer

Edmund Aylmer

bird 3 Petr Bambousek

Petr Bambousek

bird 4 Ben Hall

Ben Hall

bird 5 Georgina Steytler

Georgina Steytler

bird 5a Gladys Klip

Gladys Klyp

bird 6 Bence Mate

Bence Mate

bird 7 Petr Bambousek

Petr Bambousek

bird 8 Antti Siponen

Antti Siponen

bird 9 Mario Cea

Mario Cea

bird 10 Markus Varesvuo

Markus Varesvuo

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

20 thoughts on “Bird Photographer of the Year

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    May 12, 2018 at 6:35 am

    gorgeous, gorgeous, oh my God–these are all stunning!! I do have a weakness for the photo by Ben Hall, though….

  2. janhaltn
    May 12, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Glad I am not a judge in this contest. But if I had to vote for just one, the snowy owl would get my vote. Unless that was done with a trap camers that had to be the hardest picture to take. But they are all ten’s. Hal

  3. beverly C Parkison
    May 12, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Isn’t it wonderful to see young folks get into this?

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 12, 2018 at 7:27 am

    All of the photos are amazing and beautiful but that kingfisher image is definitely the most striking and impressive.

  5. Sharon Mann
    May 12, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Hard to pick a favorite..the bird with the plastic stuck on it’s beak by Petr Bambousek, is certainly a sign of our times.

  6. Ellie
    May 12, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Your posts are always amazing, but this is a gorgeous find!

  7. dawnkinster
    May 12, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Oh my, oh my, oh my!!!!! I LOVE bird photos, and these are beyond amazing. So glad you found it and made it your OBT today. I’ve been taking bird photos through my (dirty) living room window. The Baltimore orioles have been going crazy at the feeder. But they have the dog pen in the background and are not anything like as artistic as these. I LOVE trying to take photos of birds. This inspires me to step my game up.

  9. Skyscapes for the Soul
    May 12, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Stunning photos. Thank you for sharing with this birdaholic.

  10. StellaKate Blue
    May 12, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    The photos are artful and the birds are beautiful. My favorite is the snowy owl but they are all amazing.

