My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Without Music Part II

by 4 Comments

without

Back in 2016, I did a post about the “without music” trend on YouTube. These are music videos with the music removed and some fairly imaginative foley (sound effects) and vocals added back in to replicate the original audio. I’ve been on the set of a number of music video recordings over the years, and I can tell you that what actually goes on when the sound isn’t going to be used is pretty hilarious.

The first video below surfaced on my Facebook feed yesterday, and it was too fun to keep to myself. Then, down the predictable rabbit hole I went, so here are my top three favorite recent #WITHOUTMUSIC offerings. Enjoy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Without Music Part II

Leave a comment

  2. beverly C Parkison
    May 13, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Like may not be the right word. Kinda silly.But I do like the blue dress and even though I was never a crazy fan of Elvis he is still KING> …I guess.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s