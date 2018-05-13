Without Music Part II

Back in 2016, I did a post about the “without music” trend on YouTube. These are music videos with the music removed and some fairly imaginative foley (sound effects) and vocals added back in to replicate the original audio. I’ve been on the set of a number of music video recordings over the years, and I can tell you that what actually goes on when the sound isn’t going to be used is pretty hilarious.

The first video below surfaced on my Facebook feed yesterday, and it was too fun to keep to myself. Then, down the predictable rabbit hole I went, so here are my top three favorite recent #WITHOUTMUSIC offerings. Enjoy!