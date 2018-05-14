My OBT

Man + Machine

The TED YouTube channel has long been a source of remarkable finds for this blog, but I’m not sure I’ve ever loved one more than I do this.

I don’t want to tell you what to expect; I just want you to watch this performance by Taiwanese dancer/inventor Huang Yi and KUKA. And I recommend you watch it fullscreen. You won’t want to miss a thing.

“May this romance unite both man and machine, so that our two houses may finally know peace, and that no blood nor motorfluid be spilled from this day forth.” YouTube commenter Some Dude

You can follow Huang Yi on his website.

 

