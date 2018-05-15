My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Fashion’s Best Kept Secret

by 12 Comments

A third-generation dressmaker, designer Ann Cole Lowe’s one-of-a-kind fashions were favored by high-society matrons and famous female figures from the 1920s all the way through the 1960s. But though she was worn by many prominent women, and even designed Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress, Lowe never became the household name she deserved to be. Unlike her famous contemporaries, Lowe was African American, which in the Jim Crowe-era world in which she worked made her fashion’s best kept secret. But now, happily, the spotlight has finally found her with an exhibit at the new National Museum of African American History and Culture. It seems like a truly fitting tribute to the unknown designer, and an auspicious start for the fledgling museum.

“I love my clothes and I’m particular about who wears them. I am not interested in sewing for café society or social climbers. I do not cater to Mary and Sue. I sew for families of the Social Register.” Ebony Magazine interview with Ann Lowe

After working for a few wealthy private clients, Lowe enrolled at the S.T. Taylor School of Design in New York City. But because the white students didn’t want to share a classroom with a black women, she was made to study alone in a separate classroom. Once she had established herself, she made cotillion gowns for all of New York’s most prominent families, including the du Ponts, Roosevelts, Rockefellers, Whitneys, Posts, Bouviers and Auchinclosses. I hope you enjoy these fine examples of Lowe’s glorious gowns.

You can learn more about Ann Cole Lowe on the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Fashion’s Best Kept Secret

Leave a comment

  1. beverly C Parkison
    May 15, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Now this is real fashion. Nothing outlandish just pure beauty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. trashonthemonocacy
    May 15, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Wow! Those are some amazing gowns.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ellie
    May 15, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Beautiful gowns with a beautiful story. Thanks for highlighting Ann Lowe!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    May 15, 2018 at 10:13 am

    The wedding dresses are fabulous! Beautiful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 15, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    She was clearly exceptionally talented as those designs are beautiful. I must admit I had never heard of her so I am glad to learn about her from you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s