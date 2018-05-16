Please forgive my brevity, but I’m travelling today and need to keep it brief (but still beautiful).
Sometimes, the universe throws you a pure, simple, short-lived joy. The trick is in knowing how to spot it and in having the capacity to acknowledge and enjoy it.
This is such a story.
May 16, 2018 at 7:37 am
and all God’s creatures say…Amen!
May 16, 2018 at 7:39 am
Kindness is never a bad idea!
May 16, 2018 at 8:34 am
What a beautiful story. 🙂
May 16, 2018 at 9:03 am
It is sweet, isn’t it?
